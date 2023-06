Rafael Nadal, who celebrates his 37th birthday on Saturday, underwent hip flexor surgery on Friday. The results of the procedure should be clear on Saturday, Nadal’s spokesman Benito Perez-Barbadillo said.

The Spaniard was injured in the second round of the Australian Open in January and has not played a match since. Although the break is likely to last several months, the 22-time Grand Slam winner still wants to continue his career.