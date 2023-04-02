Home Sports Nader loses IBF title fight to Pavlov
Nader loses IBF title fight to Pavlov

Marcos Nader lost the fight for the vacant title of IBF International Champion on Saturday evening in Vienna. The 33-year-old middleweight athlete knocked out the German Alexander Pavlov during the 11th Bounce Fight Night and thus missed regaining the belt that he had already won in 2019 and lost again exactly one year ago. Meanwhile, Michaela Kotaskova won the WBF Intercontinental title.

Bounce Fight Night

A duel at eye level initially developed between Nader and Pavlov with heavy hits on both sides. From lap seven, however, the Viennese seemed increasingly drawn, nosebleeds and a swelling in his left eye bothered him. In round ten, Nader went down, got a count and fought on briefly, only to immediately go down again – this time for good.

Two years ago, the Austrian had been able to defeat the German. “He was the better, you can see that on my face. Now I have to think about how to proceed,” said Nader.

Kotaskova narrowly wins

31-year-old Kotaskova won her ten-round bout by a razor-thin on points against Moroccan welterweight Mahjouba Oubtil. However, the native Czech was badly marked with a large swelling on her head. In December, the duel with Oubtil ended in a draw.

The German Nicole Wesner, who lives in Vienna, won the first world championship fight in the history of the Bounce Fight Night. The 45-year-old defended her WBF lightweight world championship title against Bosnian Hasna Tukic by technical knockout in the fourth round.

