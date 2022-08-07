Original title: Nagelsmann: Bayern players are not used to adapting too much to their opponents and have to collectively make up for Lewandowski’s goals

Live it on August 7th. In an interview with faznet, Bayern coach Nagelsmann talked about some of the current state of himself and the team. Nagelsman said the team’s roster has been improved.

About your coaching philosophy

Nagelsmann: “As a coach, I am where I am today because I succeeded through a certain training philosophy – complex training, adapting to the opponent’s tactical behavior. Bayern players are not used to this, in such a Big clubs, you don’t really adapt too much.”

Communication with players

Nagelsman: “I learned how to communicate with the great players and get them involved in my thinking. As a coach, you rely on your players, so my relationship with the players is very important to me. Important. I spoke to a few players on the phone over the holidays and I told them what I was thinking: focus more on yourself and less on the opponent.”

“I also asked for their feedback, which was important. Face-to-face communication is more important for some players than I thought, maybe I underestimated that, players have to feel they are being noticed by the coach, for me it is An important learning process.”

About the club’s investment this summer

Nagelsmann: “The club has invested a lot, which is also necessary because we want to inject new blood. You should not forget that we lost Lewandowski who scored 50 goals last season. We should make up for this collectively.”

About his role in the transfer

Nagelsmann: “First of all, we discuss internally and choose players together, and when the situation starts to get more serious, Sally, Kahn, Marco Nepe and I will meet with the players to make sure he is suitable for us, I want to see the eyes of the players for myself.”

Do you have transfer decisions?

Nagelsman: “I believe clubs should have the final say because in general players stay at clubs more than coaches. Clubs can get the players they want, as a coach you need to be with them Work together. With those older players, it’s a different story, and Kahn and Sally would never want to sign an older player that the coach doesn’t want.”

Has the lineup been better this season?

Nagelsman: “Yeah, I think so, we have more options, our lineup has really improved.”

How do you convince world-class players of your philosophy?

Nagelsman: “By connecting, these players have to recognize that they have room to improve, or believe they can win championships with that philosophy.”

It is said that Lewandowski asked to leave Bayern because he did not believe in your philosophy?

Nagelsman: “No, that’s not true. Sometimes Lewandowski may have his own subjective thoughts, but that’s completely normal. In the second half of last season, Lewandowski said in an interview that he He received fewer crosses and I checked the data and it showed that he received only three fewer crosses in the first half of the season compared to the same period the previous season.”

About the game without Lewandowski

Nagelsmann: “We have to score in a different way, we don’t have a typical No. 9 except Zirkzee and Choupo-Moting, everyone needs to run more, take on more. With more responsibilities, I think it’s an opportunity to become more flexible.”

