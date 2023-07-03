Nails on the road on the second stage

Several drivers suffered tire damage from nails on the road at the finish of the second stage with the finish line in San Sebastian on Sunday. Frenchman Lilian Calmejane posted a video on Twitter showing his hoop with five nails in it.

“I don’t think I was the only one who suffered a puncture,” he wrote. “You should know that we can fall and hurt ourselves, you bunch of idiots.”

Thank you for this kind of human bullshit… I don’t think I was the only victim of a puncture in the final… know that you can fall and get really hurt with your bullshit you morons… 🤬 pic.twitter.com/IoTMolFKgO — Lilian Calmejane (@L_Calmejane) July 2, 2023

Groupama sporting director Philippe Mauduit also reported that some of his drivers suffered punctures as a result. Two participants of the lottery team were also affected.

There had already been such an incident on the tour in 2012, when even dozens of cyclists and some accompanying motorcycles suffered tire damage due to nails on the road on the 14th stage.

