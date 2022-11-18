Home Sports Nainggolan: ‘Going back to Cagliari? He could have saved himself with me, if Giulini wants me…’ | Market
Sports

Nainggolan: ‘Going back to Cagliari? He could have saved himself with me, if Giulini wants me…’ | Market

by admin
Nainggolan: ‘Going back to Cagliari? He could have saved himself with me, if Giulini wants me…’ | Market

Long interview that the midfielder Radja Nainggolan has released a Cagliari live are Small radio. Where a note on the Cagliarias stated above centotrentuno.com: “I always follow Cagliari’s matches, now that I also have time. Rog and Nandez have done very well with me but something seems to be missing this year. You can see that the line-up changes often, it’s the coach’s philosophy that is also something nice, but if the results don’t come it’s easier to bet on a typical eleven and then change later to make room for everyone. Liverani has always spoken highly of me and I don’t think it’s just the coach who is the cause of the results. Then it’s the one who pays always the coach maybe. For me, the squad is strong to be able to recover. If you win four games in a row in Serie B, you’re back in the top, between first and tenth place the gap is not so wide that it cannot be recovered.” He continues: “I’ve always had an excellent relationship with President Giulini. He’s always been loyal to me except in the last year. Sometimes I think things can be resolved. I’ve come back twice, giving up so much and I think I’ve given a lot. If one day there is talk of a return, an agreement must be found in which we will all agree. I do not exclude anything, this land has given me so much and the problem with the president is something that can be solved. The category? I have told close friends that in my opinion he should have taken me to avoid relegation. My first choice was to stay in Cagliari, but then I ended up in Antwerp. I don’t want to be presumptuous but with me Cagliari could have saved themselves. President Giulini is a very good person but I felt disappointed that he was as enthusiastic as me, but then I felt teased because he was convinced that I would stay regardless. There I was disappointed, but it’s my problem. problems can be solved. Getting back on the same wavelength is possible”.

You may also like

Chongqing Weiqi team Yang Dingxin advances to the...

Meret’s long run-up: after having convinced Spalletti he...

Milan, the 23 players who don’t go to...

Chiara Bacchini, US doctor in Biomedical Sciences: the...

Fantasy World tips, low-cost players to buy in...

Volleyball, Super League, women in charge: “Sensitivity, extra...

Superbonus from 110 to 90: what’s happening and...

Nba results – Portland-Nets, Sacramento-San Antonio, Clippers-Detroit

“Girls will save the world”, Annalisa Corrado explains...

Serie A, fight for salvation almost over, but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy