Radja’s words: “I’m too old to come back. Totti and De Rossi have given me a lot. I would play Roma-Liverpool again”

Raja Nainggolan he was a live Instagram guest of the page “Roman tradition”. Also Zaniolo e Volpato they attended the live. The Ninja spoke of his adventure in the Capital, of Totti and De Rossi and his farewell. These are his words:

If you want to return to Rome you are always welcome “I’m too old to go back to Rome now. I live for football but in my own way, others live for football for what it should be. But on the pitch I’ve always given everything. I still have a house in Rome, I could go back to live there”.

You scored two goals in the derby under the Curva Sud and cheered under the sector. What were the Roma fans for you? “I have never gone to cheer under the curve. But in a derby it’s different. It was wonderful because the whole team also came. It came naturally to me. Rome was the place, in terms of football, where I felt loved and respected. Even for the things that happened off the field. In Rome, little importance was attached to this. Only what I gave on the pitch mattered and this pushed me to give more and more.”

Did you have any players as a reference?

“I have always seen football as fun. I liked players like Ronaldinho. Stretcher he is very similar to me. He has grown since we were together at Cagliari. In Rome it is difficult to remember all the players. Only the greats are remembered. I was pleased to hear the comparison with Falcao”.

You were not only a physical player but also very technical

“Before arriving in Rome I was in Cagliari and I needed to fight more. When you play with a team with more quality you can get excited. At Roma we have always had very strong teams but Juve were very strong. With today’s Juventus we would have always won the Scudetto. We always finished second. There was so much quality. Strootman before the injury he was very strong, perhaps the strongest in the team. OfRossi he was an example of quality and transmitted Romanism to you. There was ahead Totti which had an infinite class. The only flaw was not having won anything”.

Would that team with Mourinho on the bench win? “I don’t know Mourinho as a coach. I can talk about those I know. I divide coaches into two categories: technically good ones and emotionally good ones. I’ve always had great coaches. Mourinho is good, he has won everything. I’m happy with the coaches I’ve had and I wouldn’t change anything today.”

Su De Rossi. “I’m following it. He made six draws in seven games (laughs). He asked me to come to Spal, but it was ironic. I often talk to him. He helped me a lot, he transmits Romanism even off the pitch. It was important and he gave me so much. We are still connected.”

Did you see the conference final? “Yup. It didn’t exist at the time… Finally a trophy has been brought to Rome. But the emotions I felt after the 3-0 are unattainable. There was a fabulous atmosphere in that stadium, even better than the conference final. I see that game every now and then.”

What’s in your future? “I do not know. In Belgium I have too many eyes on me. I carry on as I always have, I can still give a lot. In the end she always spoke the green rectangle ”.

Your relationship with Totti? “I hear it often. Even when I was in Qatar I wrote to him. She was an important person. I’m not talking about the qualities, her feet remain good up to 70 years. You can see what she still does in 8-a-side football”.

What do you think of Zaniolo? “He’s very strong but I don’t know him. Now he’s fine and going full speed again. He’s an important player and he’s from 1999. He still has so much to give”.

On the relationship between Spalletti and Totti “If you ask Totti if he thinks Spalletti is a good coach, he’ll say yes. Seeing him play little in the last few games has been a disappointment for the fans. But Spalletti is a great coach, he can also be seen at Napoli. He preferred other players. Totti has always trained as a professional and always wanted. He made other choices and the relationship changed.”

You lived Totti’s farewell. How difficult is it for players like Francesco or Cristiano Ronaldo to leave? “I still don’t think about retiring. But I think it’s never easy. Ronaldo and Totti are known worldwide. They will always be remembered, even forty years from now. Every player wants to finish in a good way. It is not the farewell that Ronaldo would have wanted. Ditto for Francesco, he felt left out. This is the most painful thing. Sooner or later the farewell comes to every player. I still haven’t thought about leaving but I’m not afraid to quit one day”.

Rome is a difficult city. What should the Roma supporter change? “We had very strong players and then we sold them. These things happened every year for the budget. If you want to win strong players you have to keep them. If you always change it never has a strong basic structure. The fans live for Roma and expect good things. That’s why there’s this mood swing. When things go well they bring you to the top, when they go badly they challenge you fiercely”.

Are the press and radios a problem? “There are so many that they fit together. This is why people follow them a lot. When I played for Roma I didn’t even know the names of the journalists. What happened outside slipped on me. There are some players who suffer when they are booed. It depends on the personality, which is not something you buy at the supermarket. If you don’t have it, you can’t play in Rome”.

What is missing for this Rome to enter the top 4? “Since I left Roma hasn’t gone to the Champions League. This square deserves it. Right now they are working with many young people. I like Zalewski a lot. I don’t know what the company’s idea is. If they want to bet on the boys or win straight away. Probably the first but I don’t know the dynamics”.

What should be the perfect mix to win? “Roma is strong. The problem is that Dybala came later. Matic had to settle down. Playing together with new players is not easy. We got to know each other after a few years. In recent years, too many new players have arrived and others have left.”

Are you still in contact with Sabatini? “We just met again. He was one of the strongest conductors I’ve had. He understands football and is very forward. Then came the other one (Monchi ed) who ruined the team. He sold all the players. I can’t even name it. If I had known he was leaving shortly after I would have stayed. If I went back to Rome now, I could ruin a wonderful memory I have.”

Have you followed the question of Juventus? “I don’t know what the truth is. Juventus is a club that must stay in Serie A because it gives you competitiveness. My goal has always been to beat them. Things from the past don’t concern me, it’s always nice to meet them.”

What is your best goal scored against Roma? “I have made many beautiful ones. The one in Genoa with an assist from Maicon. The one against Sampdoria at home or the brace against Inter. I also made many important ones. I remember those more because they are decisive ”.