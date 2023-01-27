Nainggolan-Spal, only the official press release from the Este club is missing. And so the pairing with De Rossi is ready to reassemble, with the latter obviously in the guise of coach. The 34-year-old Belgian midfielder, released from Antwerp, the president of Spal Tacopina, would have offered a contract of around 400,000 euros until the end of the season with consequent renewal in case of promotion.

In Ferrara, the operation is considered defined and the player’s arrival is assumed this weekend. “I’d really like to embrace Radja again. I’m not denying it, we talk often, he would be a first-rate graft for Serie B and, given the friendship that binds us, I wouldn’t have any problems coaching him”, says De Rossi who in his 3- 4-2-1 would use him alongside the other new signing, the Greek Fetfatzis, behind the lone striker, probably La Mantia.