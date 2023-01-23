According to the Colombian program ‘Ciclismo en Grande’ Nairo Quintana is ready to announce his retirement from professional cycling. Born in 1990, Quintana is currently without a contract after wearing the colors of Arkea-Samsic in the last season: a season, 2022, which is very controversial because the Colombian due to a fine for the use of tramadol (a painkiller , a sanction confirmed by Tas despite Nairo having said he was innocent) he had lost his placement – 6th place – in the 2022 Tour. But he had not been disqualified because tramadol is banned by the UCI but not yet by Wada. There had recently been contacts with the Italian professional team Corratec, but they had no outlets.

Quintana allegedly called a press conference on Wednesday in Bogota: among his 51 career successes, the 2014 Giro d’Italia and the 2016 Vuelta stand out, plus three podiums in the Tour de France.