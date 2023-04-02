The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the 12 members of the class of 2023.

The list:

Gene Bess – All-time winningest college coach (1,300), 2x NJCAA Coach of the Year

Pau Gasol – 6-time All-Star, 2-time NBA Champion, 2002 Rookie of the Year

David Hixon – 826 wins, 2x D3 National Champion, 2x D3 Coach of the Year

Gene Keady – 6x NCAA Coach of the Year, 17 NCAA Tournament appearances

Dirk Nowitzki – 14-time All-Star, 2006-07 MVP, 2011 NBA Champion

Tony Parker – 6-time All-Star, 4-time NBA Champion, 2007 Finals MVP

Gregg Popovich – Winning Coach in NBA History, 3x NBA Coach of the Year, 5x NBA Champion

Dwyane Wade – 13-time All-Star, 3-time NBA Champion, 2006 Finals MVP

Gary Blair – 852 wins, 2011 National Champion, 2x Final Four

Becky Hammon – 6-time WNBA All-Star, 2-time All-WNBA first-team honoree

The 1976 Women’s Basketball Olympic Team – Silver medalist in the first appearance of women’s basketball at the Olympics.

Jim Valvano – 1983 NCAA champion, created The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The group was introduced to the media in Houston, where the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament is about to begin.