Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame: Class of 2023 is official, among the 12 are Popovich, Gasol and Wade

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the 12 members of the class of 2023.

The list:

Gene Bess – All-time winningest college coach (1,300), 2x NJCAA Coach of the Year

Pau Gasol – 6-time All-Star, 2-time NBA Champion, 2002 Rookie of the Year

David Hixon – 826 wins, 2x D3 National Champion, 2x D3 Coach of the Year

Gene Keady – 6x NCAA Coach of the Year, 17 NCAA Tournament appearances

Dirk Nowitzki – 14-time All-Star, 2006-07 MVP, 2011 NBA Champion

Tony Parker – 6-time All-Star, 4-time NBA Champion, 2007 Finals MVP

Gregg Popovich – Winning Coach in NBA History, 3x NBA Coach of the Year, 5x NBA Champion

Dwyane Wade – 13-time All-Star, 3-time NBA Champion, 2006 Finals MVP

Gary Blair – 852 wins, 2011 National Champion, 2x Final Four

Becky Hammon – 6-time WNBA All-Star, 2-time All-WNBA first-team honoree

The 1976 Women’s Basketball Olympic Team – Silver medalist in the first appearance of women’s basketball at the Olympics.

Jim Valvano – 1983 NCAA champion, created The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The group was introduced to the media in Houston, where the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament is about to begin.

