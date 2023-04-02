The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the 12 members of the class of 2023.
The list:
Gene Bess – All-time winningest college coach (1,300), 2x NJCAA Coach of the Year
Pau Gasol – 6-time All-Star, 2-time NBA Champion, 2002 Rookie of the Year
David Hixon – 826 wins, 2x D3 National Champion, 2x D3 Coach of the Year
Gene Keady – 6x NCAA Coach of the Year, 17 NCAA Tournament appearances
Dirk Nowitzki – 14-time All-Star, 2006-07 MVP, 2011 NBA Champion
Tony Parker – 6-time All-Star, 4-time NBA Champion, 2007 Finals MVP
Gregg Popovich – Winning Coach in NBA History, 3x NBA Coach of the Year, 5x NBA Champion
Dwyane Wade – 13-time All-Star, 3-time NBA Champion, 2006 Finals MVP
Gary Blair – 852 wins, 2011 National Champion, 2x Final Four
Becky Hammon – 6-time WNBA All-Star, 2-time All-WNBA first-team honoree
The 1976 Women’s Basketball Olympic Team – Silver medalist in the first appearance of women’s basketball at the Olympics.
Jim Valvano – 1983 NCAA champion, created The V Foundation for Cancer Research.
The group was introduced to the media in Houston, where the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament is about to begin.
Congrats Coach Pop! 👏
The winningest NBA coach of all-time is headed to Springfield! #23HoopClass pic.twitter.com/L41XapCklK
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 1, 2023
Introducing the Class of 2023. 🏆 #23HoopClass pic.twitter.com/at27SyXUsI
— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 1, 2023
The 2023 @Hoophall class being introduced at the @MFinalFour: pic.twitter.com/QsExLDxSBp
— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) April 1, 2023