On November 21, 2020, the FAME MMA 8 gala took place. In the co-main event of this event, there was a clash in the boxing formula in MMA gloves between Kasjusz “Don Kasjo” Życiński and Marcin Najman. Życiński won the duel by disqualifying his rival. The then 41-year-old Najman committed illegal techniques. He first took down his opponent and then kicked him. The organization filed a lawsuit to the court for reimbursement of the player’s remuneration for breaking the regulations. It turns out that the case has finally come to an end.

Najman won the case with FAME MMA. “They lost. The lawsuit was dismissed. They have to reimburse you for turning the d**** back”

After more than two years, the court issued its final decision. It was decided to dismiss the lawsuit of the organization, which means that Najman will not have to pay for the fight with Życiński.

– Justice has been served. Today was the verdict. They lost. The lawsuit was dismissed in its entirety, but they are to reimburse the management, there are several thousand zlotys … for turning d***. I treat it that way. Anyway: Najman – FAME MMA 1:0. Suit dismissed. Justice has been served. Bravo – he announced on the YouTube channel.

Marcin Najman will return to the cage at the High League 6 gala, which will take place on March 18 in Katowice. The former KSW competitor was originally supposed to face Jacek Murański, but due to the death of Mateusz Murański, it is unlikely that this fight will take place. The first conference before High League 6 will take place on Monday, February 27, so it’s possible that we will meet Najman’s new rival then.

The last fight of “El Testosteron” was in March last year, when he defeated Mirosław Dąbrowski at the MMA-VIP 4 gala. In the past, Najman fought for organizations such as KSW, MMA Attack or FFF.