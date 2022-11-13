Home Sports Nakashima wins the Next Gen Atp Finals: defeated Lehecka in the final
by admin
In the final he beats the Czech in three sets 4-3 4-3 4-2 and takes home 433 thousand euros for having finished the tournament undefeated

Brandon Nakashima is the champion of the fifth edition of the Next Gen Atp Finals. The 21-year-old number 49 in the world ranking beat Jiri Lehecka, the same age number 74 in the world, for the second time, who had been drawn in his group together with Passaro and Arnaldi. By winning the title as an undefeated one, Brandon takes home € 433,000. A hard-fought game even though the score seems to say the opposite. Nakashima had started suffering a break in the first game of the match, recovering it in the sixth and then going to close it in his favor at the tie break. Second set more balanced, with Lehecka who did not take advantage of two set points and then made himself comeback by the boy from San Diego who started playing at 3 years against the walls of the house of his Vietnamese grandfather. Third set that marks Brandon’s triumph with the break for the 4-3 4-3 4-2 victory in 1 hour and 19 minutes. Nakashima, who was also coached by Pat Cash, is now followed by Eduardo Infantino and Franco Davin, former coach of Fabio Fognini and previously also of Del Potro. There is also an Italian ingredient in the American’s team, the physiotherapist Claudio Zimaglia who until the beginning of the year worked with Jannik Sinner in the Piatti team.

Nakashima then takes over from Carlos Alcaraz, who arrived here last year from number 34 in the world and now at the top of the world rankings. The Next Gen Atp Finals, which the tennis and padel federation has asked to be able to organize again in Milan, are confirmed as a turning point for champions. Of the seven finalists in the five editions of the tournament, four entered the top 10 with the exploit of Alcaraz who in 10 months from the conquest of the big crystal X won the first Grand Slam and became number 1 in the world.

November 12 – 10:40 pm

