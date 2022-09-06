Nanhu Cultural Tourism Group Scenic Spot Instructor won the title of “Excellent Instructor in Zhejiang Province”



A few days ago, the finals of the 3rd Zhejiang Poetry Road Cultural Belt Scenic Spot Explainer Competition of “Poetry and Painting Jiangnan Vibrant Zhejiang” hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism was held at Zhejiang Vocational College of Art. Zou Jie, an instructor of the scenic spot of Nanhu Cultural Tourism Group affiliated to Jiacheng Group, went through strict preliminary and semi-final knockouts for nearly two months, and bravely entered the finals of the English group. He received the honorary title of “Excellent Instructor in Zhejiang Province”.

This industry competition is divided into English group and Chinese group. The content is composed of three parts: group performance, theme presentation and on-site impromptu explanation. At the scene of the final, contestant Zou Jie, with the title of “red boat” and the re-visit of the Nanhu Lake by Dong Biwu, the representative of the “Big One” of the Communist Party of China, vividly told the “red boat story” that happened on the South Lake 100 years ago – the “One Day” of the Communist Party of China. The story of the original intention represented by “big”. In the impromptu explanation session, Zou Jie closely followed the key words of Yellow Emperor culture, and interpreted the “cultural code” of poetry, painting and pastoral, beautiful mountains and Lishui to the judges and audience through the long-standing Yellow Emperor culture, which won warm applause from the judges and audience present.

After the competition, Zou Jie carefully summed up the experience of the competition, and said that through this industry competition, I have met more professional players and seen more excellent presentation topics, which not only increased professional knowledge and knowledge, but also improved professional skills and on-the-spot adaptability. In the future, we will continue to learn from each other’s strengths and make up for our weaknesses, and strive to reach a new level.

In recent years, Nanhu Culture and Tourism Group has organized and regularly recommended instructors to actively participate in major industry events across the country, provinces and cities. The image of “the most beautiful window”, together to paint the warmest background of “poetry and painting Jiangnan vibrant Zhejiang”.