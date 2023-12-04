Nanning Marathon attracts nearly 30,000 runners – Sports – China Engineering Network

The 15th Nanning Marathon Attracts Nearly 30,000 Runners

The 15th Nanning Marathon and the 38th Nanning Liberation Day Long-distance Running event came to a close on December 3, attracting nearly 30,000 runners from all over the world. The event featured five different races, including fitness walking (2km), 4km healthy running, 10km, half marathon, and full marathon.

Ethiopian athletes dominated the event, with Abebe Tirahun Sami and Delele Bizulemi Chikeli winning the men’s and women’s marathon championships, respectively. In the half-marathon, Walker Semaku Siante and Analome Tenebib Sijia, also from Ethiopia, claimed the male and female titles.

The race track was designed to showcase Nanning’s “smooth rivers, clear waters, green shores, and beautiful scenery,” integrating urban landmarks and scenic spots while highlighting the city’s historical and cultural features. This allowed the contestants to experience the unique charm of Nanning in all aspects.

The event was a testament to the growing popularity of marathon running, attracting participants from around the globe. With its picturesque track and competitive field, the Nanning Marathon continues to be a highly anticipated event for runners and spectators alike.

