Home Sports Napa Man With ‘White Privilege Card’ Sentenced to Nine Years Over Plot To Blow Up Democratic State HQ
Sports

Napa Man With ‘White Privilege Card’ Sentenced to Nine Years Over Plot To Blow Up Democratic State HQ

by admin
Napa Man With ‘White Privilege Card’ Sentenced to Nine Years Over Plot To Blow Up Democratic State HQ

Colorful Trump supporter Ian Benjamin Rogers of Napa planned to ring in the Biden administration by blowing up the state Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento. Instead, he’ll remain in prison for the remainder of Biden’s presidency, and possibly another 45 years to boot.

Back at the end of Trump’s presidency when all the insurrectionny things were happening, we had a good laugh at one Napa-based would-be domestic terrorist who was found to be carrying a “white privilege card.” But there was nothing funny about Ian Benjamin Rogers’s plan to blow up the California Democratic Party headquarters, and he certainly had the means; according to KQED, when he was arrested on January 15, 2021, “Officers found a cache of more than 50 weapons, including pipe bombs and illegally modified firearms.” Rogers reportedly also had plans to Molotov-cocktail Governor Gavin Newsom’s office, as well as Twitter and Facebook headquarters.

Rogers seemed remorseless enough this past September that U.S. District Court judge Charles Breyer threw out the plea deal that Rogers’s attorneys had negotiated with federal prosecutors. And that had to sting today, as KQED reports that Rogers was sentenced to nine years in prison over the bombing plots.

Rogers had an accomplice in the plan, Jarrod Copeland of Vallejo, who was himself sentenced to four-and a half years. The two worked together at Rogers’s automobile repair shop in downtown Napa.

Per KQED, “Both men were charged with conspiracy to destroy by fire or explosive a building used in interstate commerce.” But that outlet adds that “Copeland faced an additional charge of destruction of records in official proceedings for deleting Rogers’ text messages from his phone,”

See also  The work of the 14th National Games is fully promoted and more than 100,000 volunteers will soon be assembled

Both are being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, which will presumably continue. But Rogers is looking at plenty more prison time than the nine years to which he was sentenced Wednesday. According to KQED, “The Napa County district attorney has charged Rogers with 28 felony counts, including conspiracy and possession of illegal weapons. If the case goes to trial, Rogers faces a statutory maximum of 45 years in prison.”

Related: Napa Man With ‘White Privilege Card’ and Accomplice Charged With Plotting to Blow Up Democratic Headquarters [SFist]

Photo via Facebook

You may also like

Dilly Dong #90 – Are we getting competitive...

“The first threat is ourselves, we must not...

The lighthouses of the Island of Elba, a...

Son of Ronaldinho signs for Barcelona – Football

Olimpia Milano-Partizan, nominative sale of tickets. The decision...

Peter Prevc spoke up after a gruesome fall....

Juventus, Danilo renews until 2025. Transfer market news

FC Barcelona sign Ronaldinho’s son

Surprise gold Norway! Germany and Sweden on the...

How Mario Lemieux Beat Cancer — And Started...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy