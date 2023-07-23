Home » Naples, 4 friendlies in pay per view on Sky Primafila: dates and times
Il Napoli reigning Italian champion is preparing to experience the new sporting season which will see him committed to defending the tricolor conquered a few months ago. On the occasion of the withdrawal of Castel di Sangrothe Azzurri team led by new coach Rudi Garcia has announced four international friendlies againstHatayspor (Saturday 29 July at 18.30), against the Girona (Wednesday 2 August at 18.30), against theAugsburg (Sunday 6 August at 18.30) and against l’Apollon Limassol (Friday 11 August at 18.30). The four prestigious summer friendlies of Napoli will be broadcast in pay per view on Sky Primafila (at a cost of 9.99 euros per game). Furthermore, the Italian champions will face the match in a friendly on 24 July Spal.

How to buy on Sky Primafila?

Buying on Sky Primafila is quick and easy. You can do it via the Sky remote control, SMS, telephone, with the TV Guide app and from the Primafila section of the DIY. You can charge the purchases directly on the invoice, or use the Sky Primafila Rechargeable prepaid credit. For more information on how to buy, press the Primafila button on your Sky remote control and the red button (How to buy).

