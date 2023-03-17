March 17, 202315:31

In Naples, a private ambulance was used as a taxi, complete with sirens blaring, to accompany some tiktokers to the opening of a shop. The fact, which immediately sparked controversy, was denounced by the “Hands Off Hippocrates” association and the deputy of the Green-Left Alliance Francesco Emilio Borrelli. The driver was tracked down by the local police of Naples and summoned for Saturday to the municipal offices where he is called to answer for the violations alleged against him and, that is, the improper use of the emergency vehicle using acoustic devices in the absence of a real emergency. The local police will also report the company that owns the ambulance to the prefecture of Naples for the appropriate measures.

The reactions – “An ambulance arrives with sirens blaring and the crowd makes room: however, it is not a health emergency because the musical guests of a party organized for the inauguration of a shop in Naples get off the emergency vehicle, to which the well-known Neapolitan Tik-Toker Rita De Crescenzo also took part”, wrote Borrelli on Facebook.

“From the video, published by the profile of the same shop – said Borrelli – it is clear that it is a real ambulance, not from the ASL but in all probability rented to a private company. The municipal license must be removed from the manager of these ambulances “.

The deputy also reports the association’s comments

“Hands Off Hippocrates” who has been fighting for years in defense of health professionals: “They have muddied our profession: they have to pay for it”. “The local police intervened and identified the owner and the guests present – continued Borrelli -. Naturally investigations are underway on the ambulance, which could not be used for these purposes and, above all, in these ways”.

The deputy said he was “increasingly appalled by what is happening in this city, where some people think they can always do what they like even with emergency vehicles without any respect for the rules. It is a question – underlined Borrelli – of bullying and arrogant attitudes born of a mentality created by the illegal and criminal subculture that must be eradicated from our land”. “Measures must be taken against whoever organized this hoax by using the sirens improperly and thus creating unnecessary alarm among citizens”, concluded the parliamentarian.

Meanwhile, the men of the San Lorenzo section of the municipal, coordinated by the commander Gaetano Frattini, notified a fine of one thousand euros to the shopkeeper who organized a real show with very loud music (it was broadcast with 4 500 watt speakers) for the opening of his shop. The officers arrived in front of the shop when the show was in progress but shortly after the ambulance taxi pulled away.

The inauguration ended up at the center of a series of investigations which made it possible to identify the responsibilities on the basis of which various sanctions were issued against the shop owner (unrelated to the ambulance-taxi affair): in addition to the thousand euro for loud music two other fines will also be imposed, one relating to the organization – without authorization – of a real show and the other, from 500 euro, for irregularities found in the advertising signs of the commercial exercise.

