by admin
Naples and the great expectation. Ciriello’s story

The two months of rest for the World Championship resemble an ordeal for those who hope in silence. Fear mixes with magic

In Naples eight points of advantage become the expectation of the extraordinary event. With consequent ordeal: two months of world break and then the year to come, all to play. But thought is created. The urge comes. Until the construction of a time – football – exotic. Also because eight points are a Messnerian distance between the summit and the rest, a gap that had never been seen even in the years of Maradona or those of new hope and less collected than Sarri.

