Come in A league: and Napoli mature, authoritative e fun also annihilates opponent in Champions League. This time it is theConcord Francofortebeaten at home in the round of 16 first leg by 2-0 with goals by Victor Osimhen and the captain John DiLorenzo. And to think that the coach of the Germans Glasner had declared that he had studied this match for three months: beyond the hours of theory, however, there is a Napoli which – for a few months more than when Glasner began studying – represents a nightmare for opponents. Yet Eintracht shows up aggressive right away to prevent Napoli from thinking, with Colonel Muani which shows with some dangerous acceleration that in the panorama of European center forwards it will not be Osimhen but can rightfully enter the inventory of valuable pieces.

Eintracht’s special observation is of course Lobotka: Glasner places his halfbacks around him to growl with the aim of breaking the first construction of Naples. That intensity, very expensive, does not last long and Napoli gradually manages to gain ground to start showing up with a certain frequency in the parts of Trapp . So much so that on the usual ball from the right to climb over the defense, the same one that sliced ​​the Liverpool in his debut at Maradona, Lozano he just flies off and takes the pole. Osimhen takes the rebuttal by devouring an opponent but is knocked down and wins a penalty. Kvaratskhelia pulls well, but Trapp performs a miracle and keeps his afloat.

But Napoli still took the lead: Lozano, now master of that flank, runs away on the right, Osimhen runs even further in the center, finding himself the Set table from the Mexican and throws it in for the advantage of the Azzurri. Eintracht then slipped and risked several times, with the match becoming much more complicated for Glasner’s men when Kolo Muani was sent off for a tough intervention on Anguissa. An expulsion perhaps exemplifying today’s Napoli: Kolo Muani makes a very hard foul on a Napoli player, gets the red light and even gets hurt. And Napoli passes for the second time with Di Lorenzo to crown awonderful action with Kvaratskhelia what about heel opens a highway for him to pierce Trapp. Enchanting geometries which for Napoli this year become almost trivial: not that the game has been missing in the past, far from it, but this season it is theauthority and the safety with which Osimhen and his companions propose it to mark a clear difference compared to the past.

It is a Napoli that does not depend on good play and which knows how to wait, suffer and strike: in short, it is a mature Napoli, albeit with the least formidable opponent in the Champions range together with Used. The ravenous search and almost mocking of spaces and plays is a new one show of strength for Spalletti’s team: he risks nothing at someone else’s house in the round of 16 of the Champions League and gives the feeling of always being able to do badly and above all of having a player who today counts for two like Osimhen. The rest of the race after the double lead is check. With the 2-0 away win and the return to Maradona, Napoli is almost beyond the columns of Hercules in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Further it has never gone in its history.