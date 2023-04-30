Home » Naples champion of Italy if – Tiscali Sport
Sports

by admin
Lazio’s failure to win the next day could be enough for the Scudetto. Sarri’s team will play before Napoli on Wednesday evening against Sassuolo

Scudetto party postponed for Napoli. Spalletti’s team stopped 1-1 by Salernitana cannot yet celebrate thearithmetic conquest of the third title in its history. What is missing now for the blue team, engaged on Thursday on the Udinese field, for certainty?

The combinations

Missing the match point at ‘Maradona’ with Salernitana, Napoli, who are 18 points ahead of second-placed Lazio six days from the end of Serie A, he needs only one point to become champion of Italy (Juve drew in Bologna went to 60 points, and with 18 points available they can no longer catch up with Spalletti’s team).

What result is needed on Thursday

So for Spalletti’s team to win the title even just a draw will be enough, next Thursday in Udine in the postponement of the 33rd matchday, a midweek match. With 80 points and +16 five days from the end it would be done.
However, if Lazio, who will play against Sassuolo at the Olimpico on Wednesday at 21, should not win against the Emilians, Napoli would get the Scudetto as early as Wednesday, without taking the field.

The defeat of Lazio could be enough

In reality, Lazio’s failure to win could be enough on the next day (Sarri’s team will play before Napoli, Wednesday evening with Sassuolo) to deliver the title to Napoli. In summary: the Napoli wins the championship if

See also  HOCKEY ONLINE: Heavyweight battles. Sparta will challenge Třinec in the replay of the battle for the title

– wins in Udine;

– scores a point in Udine;

– wins without playing if Lazio doesn’t beat Sassuolo

