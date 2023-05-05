Home » Naples champion of Italy, the “good day” that makes the city explode: a night of celebration with thousands of people in the street. One dead, several injured
That refrain sung for years, in the end, it became reality. Il “dream in the heart” screamed out loud now it’s done: Naples is champion again. Il “good day” it’s May 4, 2023, the man who blows up the party is obviously Victor Osimhenthe face of the first Scudetto without Diego Armando Maradona. They pour into the street hundreds of thousands of people and unfortunately in the party there are also a dead e several injured per gunshotswith the dynamics still not confirmed by the police. They come down neighborhoods peripheral, they return from stadio where in 50mila followed the ninety minutes of Udine before melting on the notes of Pine Daniel in a liberating chant, they come from hinterland countries.

But that of Naples is a victory that involves all of Italy and beyond. It is celebrated in Piazza Duomo a Milanoon the streets of Roma e Torino, in hundreds of countries in northern Italy. It’s a party that somehow ends up holding the country together, despite a Varese – for example – never be moments of tension with the ultras who tried to prevent the Neapolitans from celebrating. The epicenter, however, remains there, in the symbol squares of Naples illuminated throughout the night by fireworkstorches, flares while all around is a continuum of do you sing e carousels. For the architect of this reasoned success, Aurelio De Laurentiisis a “win-win”.

The mayor echoes him Gaetano Manfrediwhich at a late hour breathes a first sigh of relief because in the early hours of the party everything went smoothly in terms ofpublic order. In the first part the party had seemed to flow away in the sign of one overflowing joy but with a few excesses. Late at night, however, it is the ASL 1 and the police headquarters who reported one dead and several: a 26enne died after being hit by gunfire, which also injured three other people in Piazza Garibaldi area, while three other injured were rescued after the explosion of firecrackers. In Plebiscite square it is delirium, it is celebrated in the neighborhoods Healthcare and Arenella, on al Vomer and along the streets of Outside the cavewhere the long wait for entry to the hall began in the early afternoon Maradona stadium for the 50,000 lucky ones who managed to secure an entrance ticket. And the fans on the street would be even more excited if they heard the words of De Laurentiis, who after the triumph speaks of a victory that is a beginning, not a point of arrival.

“And mo’ comm I’ll explain it to grandpa”, reads a banner in ‘long Maradona’became a pagan place of worship among the most visited in the city, there in the heart of the Spanish neighborhoods which have become the symbol of rebirth of Naples. Actually this success is absolutely explainable because it was scheduled and also in a manner sustainablewhile a part of the clubs of A league is in danger of going belly up. And then Naples enjoys, even in church where already sunday – in the parish of San Vitale in Fuorigrotta – stadium chants were sung, and involves the Neapolitans scattered around the world. It’s a party Sidneyin Argentina where the newspapers celebrate the success of the city that adopted Diego Armando Maradona, a New York where the former mayor of the Big Apple also rejoices Bill De Blasio up to Coreawhere Naples through the carneade Kim – one of the strangers arrived in the summer skepticism – has become a recognized brand. It is a celebration in Naples and it is the celebration of Naples in the world. Without the thousand colors of Pino Daniele. Because for this night Naples is only blue.

