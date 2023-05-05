Naples champions of Italy: Milan yesterday, the Azzurri today, who knows tomorrow. In the power vacuum of Serie A, the project wins

2023the year of the historic Scudetto of Napoli. Like 2022, in a different way, had been that of Milan. And who knows whose next it will be: the triumph of the team of Spallettibuilt on the strength of the team rather than the champions, the idea before gods moneycertifies that we have entered a new era of Serie A.

In fact, the last ones 15 years of Italian football had been marked by two cyclesof different nature and duration, but substantially similar: the luster ofInter after Calciopoli and then even the decade (with only one internal passage between Conte and Allegri) of the Juventusinterspersed with the impromptu parenthesis of Milan 2011. Two teams too much stronger than the others that always win. The championship has long been unbalanced and, we can say, right boring (so much so that someone had even started the unlikely playoffs). The success of Conte’s Inter in 2021 had all the conditions (cannibal coach, stellar squad) to open yet another monochord cyclebut the vicissitudes of the Chinese ownership canceled that advantage, so much so that last year the Italian flag ended up surprisingly on the cousins’ shirt Rossoneri. And today it’s up to the Napoli.

In some ways, the last two championships I am similar Between them. Perhaps more casual that of Milan, never in question that of Naples, which has dominated from the first to the last day (indeed, five days in advance). But there is one thread linking the two companies: the team that proved to be stronger on the field but wasn’t necessarily the strongest ever won. The ideas have won, the project. And if this could happen, it was thanks to merit, but also because the space was created for that merit to emerge.

Point out the lack of adversaries believable – of Juventus kills championships, but also of Conte’s Inter or Pioli’s first Milan – does not mean belittling the amazing ride of Naples, but only to contextualize it. Probably the Azzurri would have won anyway even if the Milanese had had one season up to it of expectations. Or maybe not. Think about how it ended up in 2018 for Naples of Sarriwhich to this day remains the most nice product of our football in the last twenty years: he would certainly have deserved the Scudetto, yet he didn’t win it due to an episode of refereeing. Spalletti’s Napoli yes.

The fact is that the abyss of power which opened wide in Serie A gave a chance to emotions which in the past would have risked being choked in the throat. Juventus of Andrea Agnelli has imploded in the wicked policies of the post Ronaldo, and between various penalties, she doesn’t know what future awaits her. Inter is now in self-management, and will not see the light at the end of the tunnel at least until there is a corporate transition. The Milan reigning champion practically abdicated in January with a surrender Without precedents. There is no longer a team to beat, one that starts and finishes as favourites. And it doesn’t mean that it will either the unplayable Naples by Spalletti.

The model of Of Laurentiis – the same as this incredible, historic championship -, is rightly based on sustainability and it scouting. It is designed for football amuse, maybe even win, but not dominate. In the summer the Napoli champion will find himself facing them dilemmas who have held back Milan this year: the obligation to repeat themselves, the market sirens on Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia. Selling them and having to start from scratch, renew them in numbers out of budget that unbalance the budget, or keep them unhappy under who knows what conditions? In August the Azzurri will start again with tricolor on the chestthe rank of favorite but also a widespread awareness: from now on everyone can dream of the Scudettoand often who wins he really deserves it. In this new Serie A, maybe more beautifulSurely more uncertain.

Twitter: @lVendemiale