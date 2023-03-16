There were many doubts about the third Italian team in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. On the other hand, you watch Napoli above all to have fun. With Eintracht she plays as if she were the one having to make up for the deficit. Three to zero, double Osimhen and penalty from Zielinski, there are no discounts for anyone. What amazes about Spalletti’s team isn’t just their game, which everyone now recognizes, including the staunchest supporters of the Italian bolt, but also the extraordinary ability to keep the same rhythms and the same intensity for ninety minutes, a characteristic that it was thought could only belong to the rest of Europe. The Naples that dominates our championship leaving all rivals at sidereal distances, is above all precisely this, a modern, European team that has made intensity and not resistance the heart of its athletic training. It’s not a minor detail. Because it is this, more than all the dissertations you can make on the game, what differentiates it unequivocally from the old training concepts that some Italian coaches – like Allegri, perhaps – continue to pursue.

Guerrilla warfare before death

Before the match, the fans had seen fit to show off their sportsmanship. Clashes between the Germans and the police, a police car on fire, guerilla actions and raids by the opposing factions, but above all by the Eintracht ultras, through the streets of the city. An absurd hatred that has its roots in the now thirty-year conflict between the Atalantini, twinned with Monaco 1860 and Borussia Dortmund, in turn sworn enemies of Eintracht. And so if Napoli crosses the Frankfurt team, the Germans will feel obliged to organize a manhunt in a spirit of partisanship. It was like this in the first leg, and it was like this again in Naples, due to the mad logic of international agreements that are also valid in Europe.

The verdict of the field

On the field, however, it is another music. Eintracht certainly does not start with the favors of the predictions, against what at the moment is «the strongest team in Europe», as His Majesty Guardiola defined it. Mostly he shows up at kick-off without Kolo Muani, due to the heavy suspension he received in the first leg. Not even the injured Lindstrom is there. Borré plays forward with Gotze and Kamada in support. Napoli, on the other hand, recovers Meret and Kim too has overcome the fatigue in his calf. Politano starts, with Lozano on the bench. Referee the English Taylor.

Napoli is enough to see it at the kick-off whistle. All players on the midfield line to attack the opponent without wasting even a second. And in fact it begins like this, immediately upon boarding. Politano tries from outside, and Trapp is forced to stretch to deflect the shot aimed at the corner. It’s only been a minute. However, Eintracht tries to react, Kamada’s header from a corner kick: just a little shivering, ball out. He learned something from the first leg match and this time he tries to defend high, to asphyxiate the blue midfield as far as possible, putting continuous pressure on the game’s players. It’s not that simple though. It doesn’t take much for Naples to be scary. And in the 12th minute we see Kvara at his first flicker: he wedges into the area but misses his shot. Three minutes later great action by the Georgian, and Trapp is forced into overtime on Osimhen. Even Napoli remains aggressive on three quarters of Eintracht, to prevent the Germans from setting up the comeback match they would like to make. And in the 18th minute Zielinski presses and recovers the ball by throwing Kvara in a vertical breakthrough: again Trapp repels the shot from two steps into the corner with his knee. Despite the two-goal lead, Spalletti’s men never play savings, they always look for the lunge, the triangulation, a plot of fast passes to get around the opponent: a show. They press and restart, without ever throwing a ball away. Intensity and courage. We repeat: this Napoli should be taught in football schools. Then, it’s true, it’s not enough to copy the schemes, because players are needed. No one could have the illusion of replicating the golden age of Ajax without Crujff and his companions.

After half an hour, however, Lobotka and his team take a breather, because it’s not human to run like this for 90 minutes. And Eintracht begins to appear in front. Meret is providential on a long throw that was just unmarking Borrè in front of him. Kim makes a mess in the area, then fixes it. A little scared, but nothing done. Those who come close to scoring, on the other hand, are Napoli again, who after taking a breather resume playing as they know how: Kvara frees himself with a large number and shoots on goal, a miracle by Trapp who dives blindly and manages to deflect in corner without even knowing how he did it. The goal was postponed a little and Osimhen’s sentence finally arrived in the 46th minute: a beautiful touch by Lobotka for Politano and on his cross the Nigerian striker floated into the area to head the ball past Trapp. The verdict of the field does not lie.

Napoli continues to have fun

Second half. The match has now lost some tension. It seems too difficult to recover three goals for this Napoli. However, he continues to play his game. First a breakthrough by Kim concluded with a shot on the outside of the goal. Then enveloping action by the Azzurri, Zielinski to Kvara who dissociates Politano from the outside, and, on Di Lorenzo’s low cross, Osimhen launches himself on the ball in a slide to bag it. It’s the seventh minute of the second half. Two to zero and game over. Napoli loosens their grip a little and Eintracht shows: Kamada wastes by shooting weakly on Meret. Then that’s it. This team is too eager to have fun. Kvara, uncontrollable slalom and round shot, deflected by Trapp. Soon after, Spalletti’s men they joke in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe Germans, close triangulations and dribbling, until Zielinski was brought down. He clear penalty and the Pole from the penalty spot does not fail. And there are three. 87 goals in all competitions so far this season: a goalscoring machine. At this point you can also relax a little. The Tuscan coach removes Kim, Zielinski and Kvara, brings in Juan Jesus, Elmas and Ndombele, and then Osimhen as well to make way for Simeone. There is less competitive trance, perhaps, but even now it is wonderful to see how all the Napoli players always try the game, never limiting themselves to the simple homework: when Di Lorenzo recovers a ball in defense, he immediately tries to set up the restart by dribbling on the wing like an old time winger. From here to the end probably the choice to appease the ardent fury goes well for Eintracht, which thus avoids a worse and more humiliating passive. With the match at the stadium closed, now the only hope is that he doesn’t resume the absurd and insane one of the German fans and some of their Italian followers.