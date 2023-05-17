Naples, De Laurentiis’ interview with the Financial Times

Having applied the lessons learned from the world of cinema to the world of football: for Aurelio De Laurentiis this is the secret of the success that led his Napoli to win the Scudetto. In an interview with Financial Times, the film producer and president from the blue football team traces the “gripping story of a turning point” that began at the time of the takeover of a bankrupt Napoli to the “fairy tale ending” written last May 4th and the result of “an unorthodox strategy by the owner”. “In the wreck of Napoli, which had never recovered from its infatuation with the ingenious and troubled Maradona, De Laurentiis intuited a captivating scenario of trend reversal”, writes the prestigious English newspaper.

The winning choice in summer

A script, the one written by the producer, which has sometimes attracted criticism from fans, enraged by “De Laurentiis’ stubborn business acumen”, notes the Financial, recalling the controversy sparked by the decision to sell three of the club’s most loved stars , including the hometown hero, Lorenzo Insigne and the Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, sold to Chelsea. “I was asked what your goal is this year, why you let go of the most important players and signed strangers,” De Laurentiis told the FT. “When I told them my goal is to win the Scudetto, it seemed I was blaspheming. But we won.” Despite finishing third in Serie A last season, the club president was convinced the line-up needed to be changed. “Their will to win was gone,” he said. “I didn’t believe it anymore. Maybe I was wrong. But I’m the owner. I decide”. A move that led to victory, because, he explains, Napoli is “a group, not a single star”.