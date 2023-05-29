Home » Naples, De Laurentiis: ‘Spalletti asked me for a sabbatical year’
Naples, De Laurentiis: 'Spalletti asked me for a sabbatical year'

Naples, De Laurentiis: 'Spalletti asked me for a sabbatical year'

“Luciano Spalletti was a great coach, he’s a free man, now it’s right that he continues to do what he wants.” The president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, was a guest at “Che tempo che fa” on Rai 3. Responding to Fabio Fazio, the president explained that “the coaches are divided into those who want to make the transfer market and those who coach. He coaches, we have given him an extraordinary material and he has made it grow”. To then continue: “He is a free man, after 50 years of cinema and many exclusives when someone comes to you and says: ‘after all, I did my best, a cycle in my life has closed, I still have a contract with her but I’d rather have a sabbatical year’. What are you doing, are you opposing it? You have to be generous in life, I never expect anything in return. He gave, I thank him, now it’s only right that he continues to do what he wants to do.

“The Municipality must give us the stadium for 99 years”

Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke of Luciano Spalletti but not only. On the stage: “The Municipality must give it to us for 99 years, otherwise I’ll do it in Caserta, and let’s see if the Neapolitans will be happy, we’ll make a beautiful museum. Then we will also have to be able to do concerts, weddings, first communions. It’s an extraordinary place.”

