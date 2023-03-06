The president in Rome alongside Osimhen awarded by the foreign press: “The Scudetto could drive the city crazy, three million could participate in the party”. And the Nigerian: “We can win the Scudetto and do well in the Champions League but no comparisons with Maradona”. De Laurentiis had also spoken in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, returning to the knockout with Lazio and clarifying the future of Bari, the other club owned by his family WATCH ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS OF SERIE A

The word is no longer taboo and the president of Napoli he is already thinking about what can happen in Naples if the long-awaited arrives scudetto. Today, the president of Naples also spoke in Rome, during the press conference of the sports award assigned by Foreign press in Italy a Viktor Osimhenwhich was alongside Aurelio De Laurentiis: “After sinking into bankruptcy -said the president- being reborn and always taking advantage of this constant growth over the past 18 years, the crowning of a Scudetto could drive the city crazy, which is already going crazy and organizing itself. There could be 2 or 3 million participants in the party for the Scudetto. So much steal.”

Alongside the president, Viktor Osimhen, who spoke of the concrete possibility now of bringing back the Napoli to winning a trophy: "As a footballer, when you arrive in Naples you fall in love with this sport even more – said the Nigerian – Here the whole city revolves around cheering for the team. I want to give love back to the city and to the fans that they have given me since I arrived in 2020 which has been terrible. We have a great chance to win the scudetto and do well in Champions but nothing compares with what he did Maradona here. More than a legend he's a demigod, we're doing everything as a group, Diego he did it himself. Even if we were to win, I don't think you can compare. We can be inspired by what he has done and try in every way to make him proud"

"I would say it was the defeat against Lazio a healthy knockout, otherwise there is a risk of sitting down. But Sarri was a 'paraculo', because instead of attacking he blocked the full-backs. Then Kvara gave that ball to Vecino.." Thus the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis had answered questions from students and fans a Santa Maria Capua Vetere (Caserta), to the Department of Law of the University of Campania "Luigi Vanvitelli", where he took part in the inauguration event of the first Italian university chair dedicated to the "Legality of the rules of the game of football". Scudetto or Champions? "I hope to win both, but let's say it in silence, because by dint of telling us we bring ourselves bad luck" joked De Laurentiis who then reiterated his support and bond with Naples: "My family, 69 years ago, produced the film 'The Gold of Naples', directed by the great Vittorio De Sica. Our bond with Partenope goes back a long way. My grandfather moved to Torre Annunziata, where he fell in love with my grandmother and, just for love, he founded an extra-luxury pasta factory. Do you believe that I If I weren't a Napoli fan, would I have stayed here for 19 years? I'm a fan of Naples city, not just Naples. I claim the territorial centrality of Naples at the European level. In many respects I still fight to favor the image of Naples all over the world, differentiating it from the beautiful other cities of Italy"

"If Bari goes to Serie A, we'll sell them, but…" "I'm fighting to equate the South to the North, it's no coincidence that I'm also the owner of Bari – he continues -. What will happen if he will be promoted to Serie A? we will give it up, but only to someone who will guarantee us to be able to manage a football team as one does with a work of genius".

