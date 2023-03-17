New clashes in the night and first arrests for the guerrilla which accompanied the historic qualification of the Napoli to quarters of Champions League. After the melee in the afternoon in Piazza del Gesù and the victory of Spalletti’s team, some violent fringes of Neapolitan supporters attempted a assault with launch of paper bombs e stones garlic hotel which housed German fans on the waterfront. There police eh carabinieri in riot gear they rejected the attempt to blitz of the ultras and a guerrilla war broke out in the alleys of the Old Town with lightening charges in an attempt to disperse the fans.

During the night, the officers arrested 8 fans – not all of them Neapolitans, as learned at first – and, according to what is learned, it would only be a first tranche. Indeed, the number of arrests could grow in the next few hours. Five arrests, including one in flagrancewere notified of the scuffles that occurred after the match on the seafront of the city, near the hotel where the German ultras were staying. And they are Neapolitans. Three other Germans were instead arrested in flagrante delicto deferred for the clashes that took place in the afternoon in Jesus square. According to what was communicated by the commissioner Alexander Julianduring the clashes remained wounded or injured 6 law enforcement officers.

In the meantime, the German fans have all left the hotel and been taken on board a bus towards Salerno, Roma e Capodichino to reach their respective destinations in Germania. The means have been escort yourself by a massive deployment of law enforcement. The identified German ultras were 470: 120 were accompanied, in the early hours of the night, to the police station a Frosinone and held for identification purposes, another 350 ultras are still at the police station in Salerno. In the center of the city, the signs of the guerrilla war remain with shards of glass, stones, tables uprooted with heavy damage to the traders in the area.