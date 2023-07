From the stage of Dimaro’s training camp, the Napoli coach Rudi Garcia took stock of the blue squad, starting with the defenders, especially in the light of Kim’s imminent sale: “We already have very strong centre-backs”. On the Nigerian forward: “He will arrive tomorrow (Tuesday 18 July, ed). We have the same ambition with De Laurentiis”. Just one request: “We need a physical midfielder”

