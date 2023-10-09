Naples, Garcia risks dismissal: meeting with De Laurentiis

All together sitting at a tablehotel Parker’s of Corso Vittorio Emanuele: the technician Rudi Garciahe ds Mauro honeydewthe scouting manager Maurizio Micheli ed Edoardo De Laurentiis. In front of them Aurelio De Laurentiis. So the Napoli faced the heavy defeat with the Fiorentina which closed the first chapter of the season: 4 wins in 8 championship days, too few for a team that has sewn it to its chest scudetto. He was a crisis summitwhich could also lead to the most drastic epilogue: theexemption of the coach.

For now Rudi Garcia seems safe. Once the meeting was over, he flew in France with the hope of having at least another month available – that is, the period of time that passes between this and the next international break – to demonstrate that he is the right man to take up the legacy of Luciano Spalletti. In truth, the Frenchman has so far chosen his own path, meeting some fool and above all to resistence part of the locker room. The reactions to the substitutions are there to speak.

The real point, however, concerns De Laurentiis: after losing the two creators of the scudetto, Spalletti and the sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, he convinced himself that he could do it himself. The famous casting for the coach gave birth to the choice of Garcia. It’s his responsibility. As well as the decision to aim again at a low profile market, thinking of being able to fish for a new one Kim o one Kvaratskhelia. Kicking out the coach after 8 days would mean admitting you have sensationally wrong. It’s not a move from De Laurentiis. However, the feeling is that the situation is not sustainable for much longer: for this reason the Napoli owner could opt for a total change. Of course, before sacking Garcia we need the name of the replacement. And for now – excluding the dream Antonio Conte – there don’t seem to be any options on the horizon.

