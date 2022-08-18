Argentine, Spanish citizenship. Giovanni Simeonefor all the “Cholito”, was born in Madrid on July 5, ’95 and is the son of the “Cholo” Diego Simeone and model Carolina Baldini. The ball is the common denominator in the family: siblings too Gianluca e Giulianolike him forwards, they have embarked on a career as a footballer (the former plays for Xerez Deportivo FC, the latter is currently on loan at Real Zaragoza).