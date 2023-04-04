The 0-4 that stood out on the scoreboard of Maradona late Sunday evening was definitely one bad picture for the Neapolitans, especially in one season in which they have been accustomed to see reversed, mostly, that resultthat in front there was the Liverpool where he Sassuolo. But if the data in the field is purely attributable to the evening crookedthe one in which you can do nothing and the opponents everything, the picture of the stands between crackssilence, spaces empty and controversy is a far worse picture of a billboard that surely Spalletti and team they will leave behind. Yes: in one triumphant season a typhoid strike and hostile weather seem (and are) utter nonsense. Napoli is on its way to winning one scudetto which has been missing for 33 years, the third in its history, awaited by the fans of course, but also by the rest of Italy and the world if not for reasons of support also for the curiosity to observe an explosion of joy that will be unprecedented for heatcolors, genius and folklore of the square.

The images of beatings between fans are totally execrablethe threats echoes equally, however the request to do, and that one should strive to do, is: “Everything possible has been done to avoid this state of affairs?” The objects of dispute are known: the dear ticketsthe company’s policy on couponssome words of Of Lawrence in the aftermath of Napoli concordbut above all the very restrictive regulation of use of the Maradona stadium. There’s not much to say about the prices of the coupons: it’s one season historic, anyone wants to participate live in a piece of that history and Maradona is practically always sold out. The demand abundantly exceeds the supply and therefore every speech is zeroed: honor to who put on one show appetite by all and has earned the right to set the price.

It’s different to talk about flagsdrums and banners (and even crutches for the disabled) prohibited or to be authorized due to the regulation or decisions of the Preccint: in a moment of celebration one would like a Maradona colourful, everything sky bluea riot of flags and scarves like the one shown in videos and photos from 1987 and 1990. A stadium in Naples celebrating a Scudetto with a shy applause as if it were there Philharmonic Of vienna that would be jarring, frankly. It’s a jarring (although quite ridiculous) the debate that has been going on in the city for the past few days regarding some sort of “closed party” for public order: a duty to guarantee and maintain it, but imagine something like that in Naples is simply surrealin the obviousness of what will happen spontaneously at the final whistle which will eventually decide the team Champion of Italy. Stuff that tastes like net nonsense it also takes on the aftertaste of provocation.

Is it worth it? Of course not. Not in one city who wins once every thirty years and who lives a year unrepeatable in which all the components, even making an effort, should come together in order not to question the result finale. Beats and threats are unacceptablelike any attitude contrary to the law that would be easily eradicable with the technological tools available today; improbable and unjust are the anti Adl chants what remains is the one who courageously set up one squad superwhile chanting for the team, flags, scarves and banners they are essential for a stadium that bears the name of one who lived to make waves flags and hear choirs sing. Frankly, the hypothesis of a Maradona silent and staid: it would be even less convincing i soccer playersprobably, when the extraordinary year passes and there will be battles even when i tickets they will no longer be stolen. “Has everything possible been done to avoid this state of affairs?” The answer is no. There is time though. And in the hope that celebrate it’s no more a matter of once every thirty-three years don’t throw away an opportunity, you never know.