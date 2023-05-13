Naples, how Giuntoli built the Scudetto — Sportellate.it

Napoli’s victory is also thanks to the work of its sporting director.

An endless ovation from the fans, who flocked to the Maradona for the party of the Italian champions. A tour of the field, a hug to his collaborators and a few words, to the farewell aftertaste, to the microphone. It definitely will a sweet goodbye – if goodbye will be – that of Cristiano Giuntoli to Naples by De Laurentiis. A farewell as a winner.

It will be a sweet farewell because Napoli’s third Scudetto will not go down in history just like the Scudetto of Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen. Sure, they went into the field, but something else will also be written in the history books. It is impossible not to notice how much this success belongs – right down to its deepest roots – to Spalletti, De Laurentiis and especially to Cristiano Giuntoli.

According to a very large slice of public opinion, the ex Carpi sports director is perhaps the most influential architect of the return of the tricolor to Naples. To the point that one might say that such an identification between the success of a team and its sporting director is rather strange, at least compared to the last few years of Serie A: no one remembers Inter from triplet like the Inter of Lele Oriali and Branca, nor the Juve of the nine consecutive championships like the Juve of Marotta. This Napoli, on the other hand, risks going down in history even as the Naples of Giuntoliview the extraordinary summer shopping campaign which led the club to a hard-to-predict victory at the start of the season.

For Giuntoli, to tell the truth, it must not have been easy to take at least a small piece of the scene. He is a taciturn sports director, and ended up competing for the stage (and standing ovations) with the histrionic De Laurentiis and the emphatic Spalletti. However, he achieved this result with facts: Giuntoli is the head of the team who, with an all in all modest budget, especially if compared to the results, has even managed to improve Napoli in a moment of historical re-foundationwhich coincided with the farewell of the “handsome and losers” senators Mertens, Insigne and Koulibaly.

It did so – and this is perhaps its greatest merit – by moving on non-traditional markets and non-mainstream profiles. With the proceeds from the sale of Koulibaly to Chelsea, for example, he brought both to Naples Kim is Kvaratskheliaprobably the two players who together with Osimhen and Lobotka (signings that many now magnify, but who a few years ago had been used to criticize the sporting director) decided the season.

Giuntoli together with Kvaratskhelia, awarded AIC Footballer of the Month in August, his first month ever in Serie A (Lapresse).

As for Kim, Giuntoli is said to have had him in his notebook since he was playing in Beijing Guoan in China. Then he took it at the right time, before the price soared further, from Fenerbahche. A team and a championship, the Turkish one, which usually welcomes the old glories of the European championships rather than producing talent. An un-conventional place, where Giuntoli had also drawn Elmas a few years earlier, who as soon as he arrived Carlo Ancelotti even compared him to Marek Hamsik.

On Kvaratskheila, in fact, everything that needs to be said has been said. The better informed swear that Giuntoli had been talking about it to his loyalists for more than a few years. The price, however, until he was at Rubin, was considered high. Once the war broke out in Ukraine and he returned to Georgia, Giuntoli like a hawk seized the opportunity on the fly, assuring Napoli one of the most crystalline talents in European football for just ten million. Today, Tbilisi’s talent is worth ten or fifteen times as much. Beyond the victory, also the prospects for a substantial one capital gain are due to the intuition of the ds.

In hindsight it is easy to recognize the quality of the new signings, but it must be said that deciding to go all-in on a semi-unknown Korean defender who played in Turkey (after having played in China) and a young Georgian with an unpronounceable name who was a phenomenon in the modest home league (after escaping from Russia) it roughly means two things: either you’re a madman or you’re someone who understands football, surrounded by competent people. Given the results, the more correct hypothesis seems to be the second one: Giuntoli’s “bread and scouting” modelmade up of normal prices, balances in place and exceptional performance, is today an example for the entire world of football, European and worldwide.

Not surprisingly, it seems that she also noticed it Juventus, which would have targeted the architect of the blue shield. Yet, for the avoidance of doubt, one thing should be clarified: the “Giuntoli model” is also and above all the “Napoli model” – or “De Laurentiis model”, if you prefer. In other words, a sustainable business model, perhaps the only efficient entrepreneurial example in a city that is still struggling – beyond all stereotypes – to guarantee citizens even just a normal public transport service. It is a model that in the current context of Italian football, where crazy spending or grabbing conservation of the existing reigns, has juxtaposed evolution, ideas, planning, courage, work, calculated risk. That rather than paying a maxi-commission to the agent of an old glory at the end of his career, he preferred to bet on players with an appeal to be built but with undeniable talent and a spasmodic hunger for victories.

There is a very indicative figure: Napoli are the first team since 1953 to win a championship without having a squad not even a footballer who had already won it. And it is no coincidence that he did it with a team of players coming – as Elmas wrote on Instagram – from places that are as peripheral as they are complicated: Kosovo, Nigeria, Macedonia, Georgia, Slovakia, Cameroon. In short, footballers with roots far from the European and South American tradition which constitutes the core of world football.

The “Giuntoli model”, in short, is today on everyone’s lips: it is widely advertised, defined as “the best possible way”. But the most attentive observers know that this has not always been the case. For many years the urban legend was told in Naples according to which Giuntoli only knew how to sell well, filling out the pocket of the hated (sic!) president like a foolish servant. And in fact Giuntoli sold well, even in complicated situations – think again Verdipurchase messed up but resold for practically the same amount, oa Carlos Vinicius. The truth is that even many old signings have been held against the sporting director of Napoli: many believed (or believe) that Lozano was overpaid, that that of Manolas it was a wrong operation, that even Osimhen (as well as Lobotka, as already mentioned) had been paid too much. And on the other hand, a slice of public opinion, probably also with good reason, contested his leading role in blowing up the bench Ancelotti and in preventing the landing of Ibrahimovic.

Of course, everyone makes mistakes. Especially in a militancy as long as that of Giuntoli. And this does not detract from the intuitive ability of him and his staff. Over all, Micheli e Mantovani, longtime Napoli scouts (from 2010 to 2015) who returned in 2018 with the current sporting director after having already worked with Bigon. These are the discoverers of Hamsik and Koulibaly, who today are also strongly candidates for the succession of Giuntoli himself. Always if Juve – or another club, perhaps English – decides to take Giuntoli away from Naples.

But be careful: choosing the Giuntoli model implies the possibility of making, and then having to defend, choices that could be very unpopular: a big risk especially for a big club. Giuntoli in Naples was not afraid to take risks. In September, in a climate of great protest against the future Champion of Italy club, he exposed himself with strong words: «The populace may not recognize you in some things, but we are interested in making Naples competitive». Almost a year later, the story remains.

It is not known whether what is passing as the “Giuntoli model” can be re-proposed verbatim elsewhere. Among other things, the past of De Laurentiis’ Napoli teaches that those who have become great in blue have not always managed to repeat themselves elsewhere. Perhaps the possibility should be considered that it is Napoli, this unique combination of environmental context and tactical identity, that makes them great. It would be significant if Giuntoli kept this in mind. On the other hand, he said it himself: “I’ve been here for eight years and I always hear people talk about who leaves and who stays. In the hands of Aurelio De Laurentiis there will never be a problem and there will always be a great Napoli”. Who knows if there will also be a great Giuntoli.