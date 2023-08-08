Naples, injury to Osimhen: right ankle sprain

It still stops Victor Osimhen. Returning to the field yesterday after recovering from an adductor problem (he had also rested as a precaution in the friendly won by Napoli against Augsburg), the Nigerian accused a new problem in the morning session of Tuesday 8 August, leaving the field early for a right ankle sprain. Osimhen left the field in pain after a knock on his ankle following a clash with new signing Natan. Problem to be checked pending new investigations.

The conditions of others

In the last session, Kvaratskhelia, Mario Rui e Gaetano they did part of the work in groups and part individually. Good news especially for the Georgian, who is starting to regain confidence with the pitch. Saco he did personalized training on the pitch. Anguissa underwent therapy. Rrahmani, on the other hand, came out bruisedbut it should only be a blow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

