Home » Naples, injury to Osimhen: right ankle sprain
Sports

Naples, injury to Osimhen: right ankle sprain

by admin
Naples, injury to Osimhen: right ankle sprain

It still stops Victor Osimhen. Returning to the field yesterday after recovering from an adductor problem (he had also rested as a precaution in the friendly won by Napoli against Augsburg), the Nigerian accused a new problem in the morning session of Tuesday 8 August, leaving the field early for a right ankle sprain. Osimhen left the field in pain after a knock on his ankle following a clash with new signing Natan. Problem to be checked pending new investigations.

The conditions of others

In the last session, Kvaratskhelia, Mario Rui e Gaetano they did part of the work in groups and part individually. Good news especially for the Georgian, who is starting to regain confidence with the pitch. Saco he did personalized training on the pitch. Anguissa underwent therapy. Rrahmani, on the other hand, came out bruisedbut it should only be a blow.

See also  dad and son fall on the pitch - Corriere TV

You may also like

Yellow Dragon Hip-Hop Competition: Igniting Hangzhou’s Spirit for...

Gianluigi Buffon: over 50,000,000 views for Mate’s video

Family drama, father against son. The chief scout...

The memory of Marcinelle 67 years later. Mattarella:...

Chrysanthemum Harvest in Kainan Street: A Booming Season...

ÖBV men in World Cup qualifiers against Armenia...

Kane, ultimatum to Tottenham: Spurs or Bayern Munich...

Colombian women’s soccer players beat Jamaica to play...

Football: Monaco challenges Inter, offer to Arsenal for...

Chengdu Universiade Gymnastics Event: Reflections and Victories of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy