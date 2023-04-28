Naples is already celebrating and preparing to do it for a long time

In almost a hundred years of history, Napoli has won two Scudetti, both in the same period – between the 1980s and 1990s – and in the same way: with Diego Armando Maradona. This year, completely unexpectedly compared to the initial forecasts, he is about to win it for the third time. From the end of August to the beginning of March, the team played an almost perfect championship, so much so that they came close to winning the Scudetto months in advance and effectively making the points lost in these last few games irrelevant.

Already in the first weeks of 2023 the city began to fill up with blue flags, festoons covering streets and stairways, tricolor shields, faces, shirts and silhouettes of Maradona and current players, two in particular: Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia , the most incisive this season, the most loved and the most representative of a team made by outsider and revelations, without great champions.

This already unprecedented situation puts the city in front of some not insignificant questions, linked above all to a characteristic that only Naples has in Italy. About 1 million people live in its municipal area, but if we also count the municipalities of the huge surrounding metropolitan area, the number reaches over 3 million. And for all these people, or at least a large majority of them, there is only one team to root for.

Napoli’s “monopoly” in Naples is what makes local support so ubiquitous and overflowing. The Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Fuorigrotta contains only a small part of it (which in any case blocks an entire neighborhood for hours when matches are played) but victories mobilize an entire territory.

So far the city has prepared by coloring itself in blue, and this has already forced the municipality to intervene. To avoid or at least limit the soiling of walls, stairways and monuments, it was decided, for example, to apply blue filters to the lighting of monuments and large public buildings, even the most important ones, such as Castel dell’Ovo, the fountain of Neptune and the colonnade of Piazza del Plebiscito.

The municipality has also exceptionally authorized some “installations” made by fans, again in an attempt to discourage independent and potentially dangerous initiatives for public order and traffic. In the center of Piazza San Ciro in Portici, for example, a “Blue Vesuvius” has been set up from whose crater smoke and lights occasionally come out. The volcano is one of the most reproduced elements in the city for these celebrations: on the streets of the center there are several temporary ones made of papier-mâché or other makeshift materials.

So far the anticipated celebrations have caused problems, however minor. In the recent week of bad weather, for example, festoons, flags, shapes and so on have detached from balconies, balustrades and road signs, sometimes ending up in the middle of traffic or on passers-by. In other cases, strong winds and rain have caused the collapse of already unsafe balconies and railings – particularly in older buildings – to which the festoons had been tied (even without the knowledge of the tenants and owners).

When the championship victory will be arithmetic, however, it will become a completely different story. Already after the victory against Juventus last Sunday several thousand people welcomed the team back from Turin and then followed the bus through the streets of the city. There weren’t any major inconveniences, also because it was late at night, but the images of the fans following the team with a moped procession also arrived abroad.

For months an entire city has been waiting for nothing but to pour into the streets and squares for the real party, which could start as early as this weekend and which will certainly continue until June 4, the date of the last day of the championship – when Napoli will be awarded in the its stage — and then for who knows how many more days.

Managers of Naples, the municipality and the prefecture have been talking for weeks to try to get organized and prepare as much as possible for the management of these events, with difficulties caused above all by a certain unpredictability. To avoid being caught unprepared, especially in a city where there are already shortages in the number of public security agents, the Interior Ministry has arranged in time to send about two thousand reinforcement agents.

The greatest concerns concern the moment in which Napoli will be mathematically champions of Italy, because it will be possible to manage up to a certain point and will not have a place that will act as a “fulcrum”, such as the party on the last day scheduled at the Maradona stadium . The mathematical victory could come this weekend, if Napoli win at home against Salernitana and Lazio do not beat Inter, or at the next championship match – a midweek round – in which Napoli will be away in Udine.

In view of the possible arithmetic victory, the municipality, the prefecture and Serie A have decided to postpone Napoli-Salernitana from Saturday to Sunday afternoon at 3 pm, immediately after Inter-Lazio. The decision was made to concentrate plans and resources on Sundays, therefore in a single day and not two in a row, moreover on the May 1st holiday weekend when other events are planned and the city will be crowded with tourists.

For the municipality, the priority is to prevent people from moving around and celebrating in the city by filling it with cars, and possibly guaranteeing travel for those in need. The plans provide for the closure of the historic center to traffic and the preparation of manned access gates which will form a large perimeter between the most famous places in the city. Some squares considered particularly symbolic and therefore crowded, starting from Piazza del Plebiscito, should be restricted.

The other places where we will try to concentrate the party – including that of June 4 – will be Piazza Mercato, Piazza Ciro Esposito in Scampia and the area of ​​the former NATO base in Bagnoli. To prevent the city from being paralyzed by traffic coming not only from the suburbs and centers of the metropolitan area, such as Castellamare di Stabia, Torre Annunziata and Pozzuoli, but also from other provinces, the various local administrations are preparing places for celebrations in the cities neighboring.

The plans also concern public transport, which will be strengthened (especially the metropolitan one), and relief efforts. All hospitals in the area will be on alert. Around ten first aid points will be set up in the historic center and there will be special vehicles and dozens of rescue teams on foot. “The spontaneous demonstration worries us much more than that of June 4, when the celebrations will be more controlled,” he told the Morning the head of the local 118 operations centre.

On the part of Napoli, on the other hand, the intention is not to bring further critical issues to the management of public order. Any celebrations with the team will remain confined within the Maradona, and so will be the 4th of June. «If there are celebrations, they will end inside the Maradona. Napoli will not be the cause of chaos on a day that will already be very chaotic on its own» said the president Aurelio De Laurentiis in recent days. Meanwhile, the postponement of the match against Salernitana seems to have blown up the team’s traditional pre-match retreat, given that there are no longer any free hotel rooms in the city for the weekend.

The prepared plans will be “kept” in case the mathematical victory of the Scudetto does not arrive this weekend. Regardless of the results of the other teams, Napoli lack 5 points for the mathematical victory and it is highly probable that they will get them within this week: between Thursday evening, when they will play in Udine, and Sunday 7 May, when they will host Fiorentina at home.

