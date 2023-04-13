On the occasion of the qualifying match for the next European Football Championship between Italy and England, played at the Maradona stadium in Naples, the characteristic alleys of the Spanish Quarters were invaded by hundreds of Italy shirts hung between the houses as in the most classic tradition local

To celebrate the return of the national football team to Naples after a 10-year absence, Adidasthe new technical sponsor of the national team, has decided to color the heart of the city with hundreds of copies of new blue uniforms of Italy.

Furthermore, in Piazza Dante in the historic centre, a small football pitch has been set up: on the pavement, the collective Orticanoodles has created a work that represents a footballer and a female footballer with the blue shirt of the national team and, in the background, the boot and the writing “Impossible is nothing”, Adidas motto.

Go back to the main article to discover the “Fan Engagement in the Sport Industry 2023 Edition”, with the initiatives we select month by month.

Click here to see the 10 Sport Industry Fan Engagement Initiatives of February 2023.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Write to us now and let’s design your new Sport Business strategy