the protagonists

Tanguy Ndombele is the new Napoli midfielder. Today the medical visits in Rome. French, 26 in December, arrives on loan with redemption right from Tottenham. Napoli will first pay 500 thousand euros and then 30 to have it outright if the player convinces the De Laurentiis club. An operation that triggers the domino effect expected for weeks with the consequent and probable transfer of the median Fabian Ruiz to the French PSG. The Parisian club continues to insist on Keylor Navas (’86). At Castel Volturno, the club’s headquarters, there is confidence that the pass will come close and Napoli will have a goalkeeper who does not raise the doubts produced by Alex Meret. Ndombele, who comes from the months spent in Ligue 1 with Lyon, is Luciano Spalletti’s first choice for the role of matchmaker. Dismissed with the landing of the transalpine in Naples the Barak idea. The Verona player (’94), on the other hand, is close to Fiorentina capable of shelling out a sum between 12 and 15 million euros. There is the ok from the Czech who would sign a four-year contract. In the evening there was the combination between Napoli and Sassuolo for Raspadori: passage in the straight. A five-year contract worth 2.5 million per season is ready for the 22-year-old.

United blocks the deal for Adrien Rabiot (’95). For the English – who veered on Moisés Caicedo (2001) from Brighton – the figure (10 million) required for the engagement was too high. It is not excluded that the Frenchman can stay with Juventus and block the arrival of Leandro Paredes. Forward Memphis Depay (’94) approaches the Bianconeri. Two-year agreement and salary that exceeds 5 million considering the bonuses. Madama has taken a young center forward: it is Tommaso Mancini (2004) from Vicenza. Roma insists on Belotti. Afena Gyan (2003) is appreciated by Cagliari.

The Bull has perfected the operation that brings the 22-year-old Perr Schuurs in the grenade from Ajax. He will replace Bremer at the center of Juric’s defense. A transaction worth 9.5 million fixed part and 3.5 million bonus. A new defender also for Bologna: the twenty-year-old Uruguayan Joaquìn Sosa. The Villareal striker Boulaye Dia arrives on loan in Salerno –1 million with the right of redemption set at 12. –