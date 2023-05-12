Naples, Kim: ‘I wonder if I will see a party like in Naples again’

Lo scudetto won with the Napolithe party awesome gods fansthe relationship with the city. He talked about all this (and more). Kim Min Jae in an interview with kfa korean tv. “I’m very happy to have won the Scudetto -Kim’s words- It was like reaching a really sweaty goal. But I wonder if I will ever be able to relive the same scenes in the future, if I will ever see a party like this again in my life. Winning was a completely new experience for me – all these partying, shouting, dancing, celebrating was something new for me. There I realized that we had really won, only after seeing the Neapolitan people partying on the pitch and everywhere.” The defender who arrived in the summer to replace Koulibaly then spoke of his relationship with the Azzurri fans and with the city: “I have to thank the Neapolitans for their affection, I feel it everywhere I go, in bars, in restaurants. I admit that I often feel a little uncomfortable: in Naples I often want to pay with my own money but very often they offer me everything. Or it usually happens that one price is written on the menu but they write another lower one for me. I can only be grateful to them.”