A goal that served to shake off the criticisms of the last period, in a start to 2023 that hadn’t seen him as a protagonist. The Georgian had not had an impact at the San Siro against Inter, perhaps also due to the rough treatment that the Nerazzurri had reserved for him. Not even in the success against Sampdoria had he managed to leave his mark. Thus, the goal against Juventus for its beauty and importance was a kind of liberation. He enjoyed the roar of the Neapolitans, then put his finger in front of his nose in a polemical way, to silence the judgments that had arrived in recent days. Then the usual dedication to Nitsa Tavadze, her fiancée, to whom he thinks when she rejoices by miming the initial of her name with her hands. This time, however, it was even more special, since it was recently the girl’s birthday.