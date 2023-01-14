Home Sports Naples: Kvaratskhelia, exultation and controversy to silence criticism
The temporary 2-0 win against Juventus by the Georgian from Napoli was accompanied by a gesture of annoyance towards those who targeted him after his last opaque performances

After the billiard shot with which he effectively paved the way for Napoli, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia launched into a race, darting on his knees on the grass while Maradona rejoiced in the momentary 2-0.

A goal that served to shake off the criticisms of the last period, in a start to 2023 that hadn’t seen him as a protagonist. The Georgian had not had an impact at the San Siro against Inter, perhaps also due to the rough treatment that the Nerazzurri had reserved for him. Not even in the success against Sampdoria had he managed to leave his mark. Thus, the goal against Juventus for its beauty and importance was a kind of liberation. He enjoyed the roar of the Neapolitans, then put his finger in front of his nose in a polemical way, to silence the judgments that had arrived in recent days. Then the usual dedication to Nitsa Tavadze, her fiancée, to whom he thinks when she rejoices by miming the initial of her name with her hands. This time, however, it was even more special, since it was recently the girl’s birthday.

With this performance, Kvaratskhelia reaffirmed the value that had been questioned. One goal and two assists against Juventus, which bring the total to 9 goals and 12 decisive passes this season, adding up the championship and the Champions League. The wait was so great, after the end of 2022 that he had seen him at rest due to annoying back pain. She and she absolutely paid off.

