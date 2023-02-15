Making a debut in a new league is never easy, especially if you’re used to playing in competitions that are, on paper, of lower quality. This was not the case for Kvaratskhelia: the Georgian full back quickly entered the hearts of the Neapolitan fans with goals, assists and great plays and just as quickly entered the wish list of the big names in Europe, ready to contend for him. However, Napoli and Kvara themselves are not willing to give in to the pressing of their European rivals: in fact the relationship that has been created between the city and the player seems to be really solid as confirmed by the Georgian’s agent on the CalcioNapoli24 website: “Kvara ama Napoli. She loves to stay there. He told me that in terms of football in Italy he sees himself only in Naples. He will never play for any other Italian clubapart from Naples. One feels in Naples as at home.”