Making a debut in a new league is never easy, especially if you’re used to playing in competitions that are, on paper, of lower quality. This was not the case for Kvaratskhelia: the Georgian full back quickly entered the hearts of the Neapolitan fans with goals, assists and great plays and just as quickly entered the wish list of the big names in Europe, ready to contend for him. However, Napoli and Kvara themselves are not willing to give in to the pressing of their European rivals: in fact the relationship that has been created between the city and the player seems to be really solid as confirmed by the Georgian’s agent on the CalcioNapoli24 website: “Kvara ama Napoli. She loves to stay there. He told me that in terms of football in Italy he sees himself only in Naples. He will never play for any other Italian clubapart from Naples. One feels in Naples as at home.”
In Naples, for now, he will stay there until 2027 as per contract unless the company wants to secure Kvaratskhelia with a renewal, hypothesis that today seems highly plausible: “Regarding the renewal of the contract at the moment we have not received any offers. But I have a good relationship with the management of Napoli.” With the performances and the results, however, also comes the gossip often just to make the news and, in this case, the rumors cast doubt on the figure of Kvara’s attorney: “As far as concerns the information spread by the Spanish media, which connects Kvara with a British football agency ‘Base’, it’s a lie. It doesn’t correspond to reality. Kvara has nothing to do with this agency. I represent Kvara. He only gets in touch with me and his father. There are no third parties representing it.”