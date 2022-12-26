The official announcement is only a matter of days, probably hours. Napoli extended Stanislav Lobotka’s contract until 30 June 2027, also reserving an option for a further season, therefore, until 2028. The previous agreement with the Slovakian midfielder would have expired in June 2025, but Cristiano Giuntoli wanted anticipate the times considering the interest of some Premier League clubs for the Napoli player. The news of the extension was in the air, the first negotiations between the parties began a couple of months ago and any agreement has never been in question. The current contract provides for a salary of 2 million per season, while the new contract also provides for an economic adjustment that will bring the salary to 3.5 million euros per year.

Recognition

In this way, Aurelio De Laurentiis wanted to reward the great commitment and technical support that Lobotka is guaranteeing the Napoli project. The player was bought by Giuntoli in the summer of 2020, but with Gennaro Gattuso, the then coach, he never found the right feeling. On the other hand, Luciano Spalletti has bet on him from the very first moment, handing over to him the direction of the midfield. And his contribution is proving to be decisive, so much so that tactically the coach cannot do without him. Spalletti will leave from him to counter Inter’s midfield when the championship resumes on 4 January, when Napoli will visit the Nerazzurri at San Siro.