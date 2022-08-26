The channel between De Laurentiis and Mendes has been restored, but two non-negotiable conditions are needed: Osimhen away for 100 million and Cristiano’s dry loan at sustainable figures. At that point if United wants …

The closer you get to the end, the more the boundary between suggestion and negotiation becomes blurred. It thins so much that you have to be careful not to be misled by the transfer market, especially the summer one. Approaching the name of Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli is not wrong, but it must be done in the right way. Jorge Mendes has been trying for several weeks to find a new team for the Portuguese champion, who doesn’t want to stay at Manchester United where he can’t play the Champions League. In February he will turn 38, he knows that he still does not have much time to improve the records in the competition that he has already won five times and of which he is a record holder for goals and appearances. The agent and Aurelio De Laurentiis talked about it in unsuspecting times, but before reconnecting in the last few days, Mendes knocked on other doors: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid. All were closed in his face, for various reasons.

Dialogue — Thus the dialogue with Naples was restored. He also discussed it with Milan, aware of the major difficulties: the company line is much more rigid on players of a certain age and it also seems more complex to involve Leao in this situation. Between the prosecutor and the president of the Azzurri, on the other hand, the relationship is excellent and the collaboration has always been fruitful. The Ronaldo operation, however, is only possible with a series of joints. The conditions imposed by the club are two: the sale of Victor Osimhen for a sum of not less than 100 million euros and the purchase of Cristiano only on a dry loan. The player’s contract will expire at the end of next season, although Manchester United have an option to extend the deal unilaterally for another year. De Laurentiis, on the other hand, does not want constraints in this respect. The British are thinking seriously about it and have already drafted a proposal: 100 million payable in three years to Napoli and a 10 million a year contract to the Nigerian. There remains the question relating to the onerous hiring of CR7 and according to some media outlets, including Tuttosport, Mendes is working on a solution. The Portuguese earns about 24 million per season, for the first two months he has already been paid by United, which should undertake to support 75% of the remaining amount, that is 15 million, and Napoli would contribute to the other 5. See also 2022 Premier League Hall of Fame candidates: 25 into 6, led by Aguero Owen Ruud – yqqlm

Osimhen — In this story, Osimhen’s position is that of a player who, like almost everyone, dreams of a transfer to the Premier League, but doesn’t feel the need at the moment. The attacker has never expressed the need to change teams, he is satisfied with his path and is one of the cornerstones of Spalletti’s technical project. A proposal from Manchester United can overturn every belief of course, but in the meantime Roberto Calenda, the agent who looks after his interests in Italy, expressed himself thus on Twitter: “No negotiations in progress, no exchange. Victor Osimhen is a Napoli player and he wants to play the Champions League with his Napoli after winning it on the pitch with pride together with the coach and teammates “. Words that also know a little bit of jab to those who have not succeeded and who rely on the inscrutable trajectories of the market, in an attempt to further increase their myth.

