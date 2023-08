The goalkeeper spoke about these first friendlies: “Tough tests, high loads but we try to face them as best we can”. Then on the goals: “It’s tough to repeat ourselves but the team is hungry, we have to keep our concentration high”. face the challenges in the best possible way. The situation is totally different from a year ago, I’m much happier”

NAPLES-GIRONA, FRIENDLY ON SKY

Share this: Twitter

Facebook