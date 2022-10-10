Listen to the audio version of the article

There is electricity in the air. But let’s look at what is happening in the Italian championship with due coldness. After nine days, some initial conclusions can be drawn. And the conclusion is this: that a rapid change is taking place in our football, perhaps even an unexpected revolution. And not only in terms of what Napoli, star performer in Italy and Europe, but also for the ease with which teams like Atalanta and Udinese are winning. This Sunday at the Dacia Arena they gave birth to a memorable draw (2-2) for intensity and twists. A game that Max Allegri and the Juventus players, after the thud with Milan, should watch ten times to learn it by heart before the return of the Champions League with Maccabi.

They are two opposite worlds, almost at the antipodes, in terms of team spirit and ability to react. A spirit that also animates Napoli, again lone leaders at 23 after beating Cremonese.

Napoli, a goal machine

The final 4-1 do not deceive. Until the 80th the Neapolitans sweated seven shirts to impose themselves on the Lombards. In the end Spalletti, inserting Simeone, Lozano and Olivera, however, gave that whiplash necessary to get out of the impasse. The result, far too wide, highlights the ease with which Napoli go to the net when it’s time to close. Ten goals in the last two games make the concept well.

Napoli, at the top with eight consecutive victories between the league and the Champions League, has reached that unbearable lightness of being that leads you to fear nothing or anyone. It is a magic, the one created by Spalletti, which makes everyone feel protagonists. And this is demonstrated by an unimportant fact: 14 Neapolitans have already gone online. A goal cooperative, a scoring association. Then of course the individualities, the class of the singles weigh, but also Juventus has a first-rate squad: is it possible that instead in Turin they have all become donkeys?

The healthy reaction of Milan and the moves of Pioli

Pioli’s moves, in addition to goals, by Tomori and Brahim Diaz, were certainly decisive on Saturday at San Siro. But the real difference between the Rossoneri and the Bianconeri was the attitude on the pitch: the former were everywhere, always in advance, always with an extra man. A healthy reaction after the hard fall in the Champions League with Chelsea. Now it is said that Milan have an infinite bench. Juve also have a large squad, but the results are very different. Starting from the game, never received.