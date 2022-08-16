Home Sports Naples, Ndombele ever closer. But there is the knot of engagement
Naples, Ndombele ever closer. But there is the knot of engagement

Naples, Ndombele ever closer. But there is the knot of engagement

Intensified contacts with Tottenham, to which the blue club would pay no more than 2 million euros in an onerous loan with a redemption set at 30 million. Fabian Ruiz towards Paris

Tanguy Ndombele ever closer to Naples, from which Fabian Ruiz departs, destination Paris. The Spalletti coach also had harsh words about the Spaniard. Meanwhile, however, the sports director Cristiano Giuntoli is intensifying contacts with Tottenham and with the agents of the French midfielder. To the London club, Napoli would pay no more than two million euros in an onerous loan, with a redemption of the card set at 30 million.

To be found, with a triangulation, a mediated agreement on the recruitment given that the former Lyon takes 8 million euros net a year. But the player’s willingness to question himself in Italy, to return as a protagonist in the Champions League, should ultimately prove to be the decisive push to conclude the deal.

