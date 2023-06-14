Naples on the walls — Sportellate.it

A journey through Neapolitan street art.

In recent years there has been a lot of talk about street art as a matter conceptually linked to urban redevelopment. In reality, this is a combination that almost never succeeds. In a district battered by crime and the absence of institutions, it will certainly not be a mural that will change the balance and improve people’s lives. Indeed in most cases the street art it has the opposite effect: it becomes just a tourist attraction or ends up being the basis of the phenomena of gentrification. Sometimes these are exactly the desired effects, if we take as an example the villages that in recent years have used the street art to advertise or the quantity of works financed by the municipalities of Milan, Rome and Naples with the aim of enhancing areas where there is very little aesthetics.

Among all these cities, however, Naples has a particularity: here street art was born neither as an institutional and redevelopment art, nor as a vandalistic and subversive art as in the tradition of graffiti art. Rather, it is a celebratory art form that ends up spilling over into the worship of idols. In the eighties, the gray and desolate Spanish quarters, a mirror of all the socio-economic problems of the city, were enlivened by the blue of Naples and by the iconography of its champions, in particular of Diego Armando Maradona. They were popular works, created by ordinary people who, to celebrate the first championship, had decided to draw something on their building to make that celebration unique and historic.

The iconography of Diego Armando Maradona

Many of these works, also due to their ephemeral nature, have now been destroyed by time and have become indistinguishable from the surrounding environment. All but one. Except the most famous work of Naples: Mario Filiardi’s Maradona, dating back to 1990 and painted in two nights on the side of any building. Forgotten and left to fade in the decay of the Spanish quarters before being restored in 2015 by the people of the neighborhood and in 2017 by the artist Francisco Bossoletto, who gave Diego’s face a more realistic tone than the cartoonish one of the original.

Filiardi’s is not the most beautiful work in Naples. She’s not even the best at portraying Maradona. However, it is certainly the most iconic, so much so that it has become a pilgrimage destination for fans but not only. Even simple tourists now get off at the Toledo metro and walk up to the mural among the rivers of people, to sing choirs to Maradona and Napoli. The Largo has become an open-air sanctuary and by now it has been renamed just like “Largo Maradona”, where visitors get lost among holy pictures and merchandising. Can you buy gospels, holy water and rosaries in church? Here the fake Napoli shirts.

Also other artists, such as the Argentines San Spiga and Franco Martinez, painted Maradona on the streets of Naples. Notably, Spiga’s work is even more dispersed, so much so that his Maradona posters can now be found almost everywhere. Not too different is the process behind the popularity of Saint Diegowho recounted in an interview an almost immediate creative process: that of gluing Maradona’s face onto sacred icons and which transformed it into an almost worldwide phenomenon – photos of his stickers can be found all over the world.

This is the great masterpiece of urban art in Naples: it is a celebratory art but also a relational art. This was demonstrated by the Argentine fans who gathered in front of Maradona to celebrate the victory of the World Cup in December 2022, or those people who, despite not being Napoli fans, have come here in recent months to celebrate a Scudetto with which they have nothing to do Do. In Naples, street art celebrates Naples as a collective ritual, a football team experienced as a loving and irrational aggregation.

Naples is covered with murals, posters, stickers and anything else dedicated to Maradona, almost as if the city had to repay him a spiritual debt that can only be extinguished with this secular prayer. A debt linked to the work done by Maradona to free Naples from victimhood, and to teach him that the fate of the Neapolitans is in the hands of the Neapolitans themselves. And, also, that winning in Naples is possible. As he said Paolo Sorrentino on the day of the Napoli Scudetto celebration: “This Scudetto happened because Maradona taught us what it meant to win. We couldn’t have known before him”.

Jorit, probably the most famous Neapolitan street artist in Italy, has dedicated two works of her “human tribe” to Maradona: the Allegedly God in San Giovanni a Teduccio and Maradona in San Giovanni Barra. Oplo Ntino offered an even more human portrait of him at the Centro Paradiso in Soccavo, taking a photo of Maradona and his daughter playing with her sock. Demonstrating the dual nature of which Maradona is invested in the city: on the one hand the unscratchable Maradona-God, full of an iconography that has no equal, and on the other Diego-human, portrayed in the simplest daily activities.

At the Parco dei Murales in Ponticelli, an urban creativity program developed in recent years, you can see a series of very interesting works with a considerable communicative power, including “Who is vulut well, don’t forget”, with two children playing soccer; one with the Napoli shirt the other with that of Argentina.

The revolution of the Scudetto

For this year’s Scudetto, Naples has been celebrating for months. Their dominance in the league has generated an atmosphere of feverish celebration since the beginning of November. In the alley of the Holy Trinity in the Spanish quarters, Juan Pablo Gimenezanother Argentine artist very active in Naples, has dedicated mini-works to some of the protagonists of this Naples season.

Then there are the works of Unplatonic, whose style is very reminiscent of pop art. They are very colorful and noisy images that forcefully shout “Make love”. Unplatonic mainly uses hand-drawn posters, pink hearts (which have turned blue for the occasion) and classic symbols of mass communication to communicate the lack – and consequent need – of love in the modern city. In this case Unplatonic forcefully borrows the symbols of Naples, champion of Italy to communicate a joyful, erotic, infantile, universal love. Inevitably, the reference figures are those of the main champions of the current team: Kvaratskhelia e Osimhen.

Wandering around the city you can also find unexpected works. For example “The Siren Ciaciones” (the ciaciona is a full-bodied woman, a symbol of good luck in Naples, while the siren takes up the myth of Partenope) of Trallallà, which has become a symbol of Curva B and of Neapolitan support. Trallallà often uses posters and his works can be found in less traveled places in the city.

But there is also room for other recent Napoli legends with Hamsik, Insigne and Mertens. All players remained indelible in the heart of the fans, who repaid their devotion to the team with all the love possible. It is the set of all the countless anonymous works that make the streets of Naples places of worship consecrated to the team and to all that it represents for Naples.

The captain of Napoli, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, portrayed by JP Gimenez.

It is also worth mentioning Every woman a Madonna, an artist who raises pop female characters and sanctifies them by dressing them as Madonnas. On the occasion of the Napoli championship you chose to portray Luisa Ranieri, who became Aunt Patrizia for the Neapolitans, after her interpretation in “It was the hand of Godby Paolo Sorrentino.

I could go on for hours broadening the discussion to the hinterland. At Quarto, for example, Jorit portrayed former captain Marek Hamsik as Human Tribe. Then there are the works of Le Diesistwo anonymous Florentine street artists who they drew a super Partenope in the heart of the city. We could end up talking about the latest mural dedicated to Piotr Zielinski also in Quarto. The midfielder wanted to see it with his own eyes and could hardly believe what he was witnessing.

Yet I would like to conclude this piece with another work dedicated to the Napoli Scudetto. At first glance it may seem more impersonal. There is no protagonist: no reference to Kvaratskhelia or Osimhen, no mythological reference to Maradona. There is only one hand that sews the tricolor on a white robe. In its simplicity it is a very strong icon: the Scudetto sewn on the Napoli shirt means sewn on the city walls. Napoli and Napoli merged as an inseparable entity. Perhaps only in this city could it be said that a football team affects the mood of millions of people. Perhaps only in this city does street art have such a strong collective impact. So joyful.