Beauty is in a mask, from hands to feet and above all, the face. Almost a tribute to Pulcinella. Even Meret like Osimhen, has a broken nose and must defend and protect. He is training and getting used to it, and Osimhen will also have to get used to the new mask a bit: his, he lost it in the national team. As soon as he returns to Castel Volturno, he will be the last with Anguissa, he will have to do it again. And also quickly, 48 hours away from Milan. In the meantime, he’ll use the spare one. The goalkeeper and the center forward. The masks of a Naples that but everyone wants to see. And there’s a queue, even on the web: Maradona will be sold out again. Repeating full houses; done and booked. People want to be there, at any cost. In the Champions League it will be a box-office record. Naples is now blue. And it trembles, pushes and waits eagerly. Make calculations and set dates. Milan is a rival, suggestion and charm that is renewed. It was the same with Diego. Now it is for Kvaratskhelia e Osimhen: the duo with something more: 39 goals and 17 assists this season, but not for Milan in the first lege Osimhen never even scored in the past. But there is time: there are three matches marked on the calendar.