Naples, Osimhen and Simeone extend the Apollon Limassol

With goals from the starting centre-forward and his substitute, Napoli beat the Cypriot team, in the last friendly of the training camp in Castel di Sangro. Debut for the two new signings Natan and Cajuste

NAPLES-APOLLON LIMASSOL 2-0

60′ Osimhen, 71′ Simeone

THE TABLE

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo (46′ Zanoli), Rrhamani (70′ Ostigard), Juan Jesus (78′ Natan), Olivera (70′ Mario Rui); Elmas (46′ Politano), Lobotka (81′ Zerbin), Zielinski (70′ Cajuste); Raspadori, Osimhen (70′ Simeone), Kvaratskhelia (70′ Lozano). All Garcia

APOLLON LIMASSOL (4-4-2): Antosch; Drikwa, Peybernes, Skjelvik, Ekpolo; Chambos, Coll, Jurgevi, Abdurahimi; Valbuena, Diguiny. All. Andone

Before the signature of Osimhenthen that of Simeone, who came on to replace the Nigerian in the second half. And Napoli’s two goals against the CypriotsApollon Limassol both arrived after the break and after a first half dominated in terms of play but without too many chances. The result changes in the second half, when Garcia he also sends the two new signings onto the field for the first time Cajuste e NATHAN. Thus Napoli closes with another victory, the last friendly in the retreat of Castel di Sangro. After beating in the previous tests always played at the ‘Teofilo stadium Pattin‘ of Castel di Sangro, the Turks ofHatayspor 4-0, the Spaniards of Girona 4-2 on penalties and the Germans fromAugsburg 1-0, another success arrives, against the Cypriots who lined up the 38-year-old Frenchman on the field valbuena.

Naples, goalless first half and few chances

In the first half, it is absolute domination of the Napoli as far as ball possession is concerned, but there aren’t many opportunities created by the Azzurri, against a team that played the first half purely in defense with Meret engaged on one occasion. Garcia starts with the 4-3-3, with Zielinski (at the center of the market rumors for Saudi flattery) holder e Raspadori right up front instead of Politanowith Osimhen e Kvaratskhelia. The Italian champions become dangerous after twelve minutes with Osimhen who kicks in the area but is unable to keep the ball low. Then, in the 28th minute, after an infinite action by Napoli, the final conclusion is by Kvara but ends wide. At the end of time, in the 40th minute, it was Osimhen who anticipated an interesting cross from by Lorenzo from the right. The first half thus ends goalless.

Naples, Osimhen and Simeone always decisive

The idea of Garcia, as already happened in the previous friendlies, was to grant about seventy minutes to all the starters. But after the break Napoli made two substitutions due to two physical problems. Goes out by Lorenzo for a blow to the thigh, giving way to Zanoliand then inside too Politano in the place of Diamond (out due to a slight resentment), with Raspadori in midfield, with the possibility for Napoli to pass from 433 to 4231. The first opportunity is for Osimhen, who headed a corner kick but the shot was weak and saved by the Apollon goalkeeper. But just wait for the opening goal, signed by the Nigerian in the 60th minute. Cross by Olivera from the left and a flat touch from the center forward, which makes it 1-0. At 70 ‘here are the changes of Garciawith the debut for the new signing in midfield Cajuste. And the substitutions bear fruit immediately: precise throwing of John Jesus per Simeone (replaced Osimhen) who in the area with a delicate lob surpasses the goalkeeper and doubles. It’s the fourth goal of Cholito in these international friendlies: he had already scored two goals against Hatayspor and one against Girona. With the double lead, Garcia swaps one Brazilian defender for another, also putting in the other new signing NATHAN. And in the final there are also opportunities for Lozano and Politano.

