Naples, Osimhen influenced: in doubt for Inter

Il Napoli has resumed training a Castel Volturno after Sunday’s defeat at Monza and among the players available to Luciano Spalletti there was not Victor Osimhen. As stated in the report published on the Napoli website, the Nigerian missed the session due to a state of flu. His presence is therefore to be verified, for the next championship match of the Azzurri, who will be engaged on Sunday at 18 at the ‘Maradona’ stadium againstInter. “The team trained on pitch 2 – reads the Napoli website – opening the session with dry activation and bullock. The group then did aerobic power work. Closing of the session with short-field match. Absent Osimhen due to a flu condition. Mario Rui did personalized work on the pitch”.