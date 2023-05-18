Home » Naples, Osimhen influenced: in doubt for Inter
Sports

Naples, Osimhen influenced: in doubt for Inter

by admin
Naples, Osimhen influenced: in doubt for Inter

Il Napoli has resumed training a Castel Volturno after Sunday’s defeat at Monza and among the players available to Luciano Spalletti there was not Victor Osimhen. As stated in the report published on the Napoli website, the Nigerian missed the session due to a state of flu. His presence is therefore to be verified, for the next championship match of the Azzurri, who will be engaged on Sunday at 18 at the ‘Maradona’ stadium againstInter. “The team trained on pitch 2 – reads the Napoli website – opening the session with dry activation and bullock. The group then did aerobic power work. Closing of the session with short-field match. Absent Osimhen due to a flu condition. Mario Rui did personalized work on the pitch”.

See also  Basketball, Milan does not make discounts even in game 4 and goes 3-1. One step championship - Sport

You may also like

The 2023 National Judo Championships for the Blind...

After Glasner was thrown out: Eintracht Frankfurt breaks...

Ultras Padova: «You keep silent, We speak»

Analysis of the win against Freiburg: Union’s success...

The curtain rises on the 12th Honda Jesolo...

Guoyu wins over Singapore to lock in the...

Women’s DFB Cup final: Information and FAQ about...

Lautaro dominated the Euroderby — Sportellate.it

3rd league: RW Essen with a draw in...

Car bike racks: how to choose the most...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy