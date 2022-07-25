Nerves tense in the Sunday session of the Azzurri, with the Nigerian who was dismissed by the coach 10 minutes early
A few words too many, which Luciano Spalletti did not like. To the point of deciding to remove Osimhen before the end of the match that closes the training. Very fiery, the Nigerian, who had turned in a way considered excessively heated by the coach towards Anguissa and was already nervous about some mistake made by himself. The midfielder was the author of a hard entry on Ostigard and Osimhen took the side of the Norwegian defender, the latest arrival in blue. The anger did not pass even after a brief confrontation in the middle of the field with Spalletti, who at that point decided to send him prematurely in the shower. Politano tried to calm his mate, without succeeding, with Osimhen who took the path of the changing rooms of the Patini stadium still visibly upset. His place was then taken by Ambrosino.
The second day of Napoli’s retreat in Castel di Sangro ends on a discordant note. The team arrived yesterday in the Abruzzo region and in the afternoon had attended the first training session at 5 pm. A little later today the afternoon session also began. First a young bull, then muscle activation. Then the game, with Osimhen who left the field about ten minutes before the end. Ounas carried out a personalized training, Fabian Ruiz and Zanoli carried out preventive work in the pool. Only part of the session with his companions for Ambrosino, while treatment for Contini for a bruise on his left foot. Two sessions are scheduled for tomorrow, one in the morning with open doors and the other in the afternoon where fans present will not be allowed to attend.
