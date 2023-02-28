6
In Naples it is Osimhen-mania. Giuseppe and Salvatore Mellone, from the Fresco Forno pastry shop, have invented a special cake to pay homage to the attacker. Cocoa sponge cake, with layers of chocolate mousse and crumbled biscuits reminiscent of Osimhen’s hair. Then, the mask is inevitable. This delight has already been delivered to the person concerned…
