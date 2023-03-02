The Napoli striker exclusively for Corriere della Sera dreams big: “We want everything, we are giving our lives to achieve this success”. He praises Spalletti (“If I had to be a coach I would like to be like him”) and reveals the ‘scudetto pact’ made with Anguissa. Promising a surprise and a special dedication…

Victor Osimhen begins to take a liking to it: current top scorer in the league, scoring for 8 days in a row, Napoli flying very high, now almost impregnable, also thanks to its goals. So why not aim higher and higher? Why not dream even bigger?

Scudetto+Champions can be doneaccording to the Nigerian striker, who spoke about it in an interview with Corriere della Sera: “We are in March and there is still time ahead. But, yes, I want it all, we want it all. We are giving our lives to achieve this success. We deserve it, we are sacrificing everything to achieve it. We’re almost there, but woe to distract us right now. Our mentality is always the same, in Italy and in Europe: impose ourselves and win”.

“Spalletti? A father off the pitch” deepening

Goal from the bench: Napoli always in 1st place Osimhen indicates in the solidarity the secret of this Naples (“Difficult to explain it to those who don’t live it. We take care of each other, at all times. Each one gives the other a boost, and if someone is in difficulty we are ready to lend him a hand”) , without forgetting the main architect: “Spalletti? He is the brains of the team. If one day I had to be a coach i would like to be like him”. Translating the “style”, “off the pitch he is a dadhe’s very strict in training, he gets angry with those who don’t give 100%”. “Someone in the past said that I would never make a fortune in football. And instead, here I am to demonstrate with facts that it is possible. If you want, you can”, says Osimhen, retracing the stages of his adventure in football: “No one has ever chosen for me, even I came to Naples because I decided so”. See also Italbasket ko with Australia but it's all in his hands

The Scudetto pact with Anguissa see also

Osimhen receives the cake designed in his honour And in Naples not everything was simple, especially at the beginning, between injuries, Covid and the controversy related to his parties in Nigeria. Until that sort of “pact” with Anguissa: “It was summer and after a fairly hard training session I was talking to Anguissa. I said to him: Frank, do you know that our team is strong and we can really try to win the Scudetto? He was skeptical and I convinced him. Spalletti approaches and asks us what we are talking about. I tell him, he looks at me and says: if your teammates are convinced, as you are, yes we can try”. And so, the striker who has to idol Drogba and that with Kvaratskhelia forms the perfect attack couple (“there was empathy from the first moment”), also promises “a surprise”, in the event of a Scudetto: “We respect everyone, but we are convinced that we are the strongest”. With a special dedication for little Hailey Truethe daughter born in Naples seven months ago: “It changed my life. She’s my little woman to teach the value of love, respect for otherswhether rich or poor, black or white. Hailey will rejoice with me and with all the fans, she, like us, deserves to see Napoli cross the finish line.”

